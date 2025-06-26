The wicketkeeper-batter has already gained recognition in domestic cricket and represents the Saurashtra youth team. In 2024, he scored 117 runs in a youth match against Australia.

One generation consistently inspires the next, and cricket is no different. A fan of Yuvraj Singh recently dominated the England U-19 bowlers during a warm-up match. The India U-19 player scored a century in just 52 balls, demonstrating an exceptional batting performance. This comes ahead of the multi-format tour, where India U-19 is set to play five youth ODIs and two Youth Tests.

Harvansh Singh Pangalia, the 18-year-old entered the game at No. 9 after Rahul Kumar (73 off 60) was dismissed on the third ball of the 36th over. At that moment, India U19 was at 251/7. Although it seemed unlikely that they would play the full 50 overs, the partnership between Pangalia and RS Ambrish produced a remarkable 126-run stand for the eighth wicket before Ambrish was out.

When Ambrish left the field, Pangalia had scored 47 off 33 balls. He reached his half-century on the very next ball with a boundary. The wicketkeeper-batter concluded the innings with three consecutive sixes off Manny Lumsden, who finished with figures of 4 for 101 in 10 overs.

This late surge was crucial for his team, as India U19 concluded their innings at an impressive 442/9. Pangalia's innings included 17 boundaries (eight fours and nine sixes). The young talent, who also plays for Saurashta U19, had previously scored 117 against Australia U19 in October 2024. He was also part of the national team for the Asian Cricket Council Under-19s Asia Cup in November-December 2024.

Hailing from Gandhidham, a town in Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch, the promising player lives independently in India while his family resides in Canada. His father works as a truck driver in Brampton.

In terms of the match outcome, the visitors won decisively by 231 runs, dismissing the Invitational XI for 211 in 41.1 overs. Skipper Will Bennison was the standout performer, scoring 103 off 105 balls at the top of the order.

