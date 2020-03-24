'This will change soon for better': Sourav Ganguly shares photos of deserted Kolkata due to lockdown amid COVID-19 fear

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has expressed his thoughts on Tuesday (March 24) after seeing his home town, Kolkata, under complete lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak across India.

Ganguly took to Twitter and shared a couple of photographs and said that he could never imagine seeing Kolkata come to a standstill.

"Never thought would see my city like this .. stay safe .. this will change soon for the better ...love and affection to all," Ganguly captioned his post on Twitter.

On March 22, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government called for a complete lockdown in the state including rural and urban areas till March 27.

"People are required to stay at home and come out only for basic services. Moreover, any congregation of more than 7 persons will be prohibited in public places," the order read.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt and players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts.

India so far has 492 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as per the Health Ministry, while 10 people have died due to the highly contagious virus 36 have been fully cured.