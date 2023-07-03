Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

This was Virat Kohli's first car and it's not Mercedes, BMW or Audi

Factors like the drive, engine performance or amenities inside were not on Virat Kohli's mind when he chose the first car he wanted to buy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 02:37 PM IST

This was Virat Kohli's first car and it's not Mercedes, BMW or Audi
This was Virat Kohli's first car and it's not Mercedes, BMW or Audi | File Photo

Superstar cricketer Virat Kohli has some of the most exotic luxury cars in his garage. With a net worth of over Rs 1,000 crore, Kohli has the money to spend. On top of that, he is a brand ambassador for German automaker Audi.

Kohli and Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma have a massive garage with a fleet of cars that includes cars like Audi R8 V10 plus, Audi R8 LMX, Audi A8 L, Audi Q8, Audi Q7, Audi RS 5, Audi S5, Renault duster, Toyota Fortuner, Range Rover Vogue, Flying Spur and Bentley Continental GT. 

While Kohli has now spent crores on dream cars, fans will be surprised to know that the first big car that he decided to buy with his own money was not an Audi, Mercedes, BMW or any other overseas luxury brand. 

Kohli’s first buy with his own money was the iconic Tata SUV, Safari. Kohli had recently revealed the story about his first car in an interaction with Star Sports. Kohli had also revealed the reason behind choosing Safari. 

At the time, Tata Safari was the car "upon seeing which people used to clear the road on their own". That reaction was the reason behind Kohli choosing Safari, instead of factors like engine, drive or space.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk
Who is Pooja Dadlani, Shah Rukh Khan's manager & confidante, whose salary is Rs 9 crore per year, drives swanky Mercedes
In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot
How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here
Remember Son Pari's Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET UG 2023 Results: NTA to declare CUET UG scorecard soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in, check tentative date here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.