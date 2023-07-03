This was Virat Kohli's first car and it's not Mercedes, BMW or Audi | File Photo

Superstar cricketer Virat Kohli has some of the most exotic luxury cars in his garage. With a net worth of over Rs 1,000 crore, Kohli has the money to spend. On top of that, he is a brand ambassador for German automaker Audi.

Kohli and Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma have a massive garage with a fleet of cars that includes cars like Audi R8 V10 plus, Audi R8 LMX, Audi A8 L, Audi Q8, Audi Q7, Audi RS 5, Audi S5, Renault duster, Toyota Fortuner, Range Rover Vogue, Flying Spur and Bentley Continental GT.

While Kohli has now spent crores on dream cars, fans will be surprised to know that the first big car that he decided to buy with his own money was not an Audi, Mercedes, BMW or any other overseas luxury brand.

Kohli’s first buy with his own money was the iconic Tata SUV, Safari. Kohli had recently revealed the story about his first car in an interaction with Star Sports. Kohli had also revealed the reason behind choosing Safari.

At the time, Tata Safari was the car "upon seeing which people used to clear the road on their own". That reaction was the reason behind Kohli choosing Safari, instead of factors like engine, drive or space.