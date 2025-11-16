'This was exactly what we...': Head coach Gautam Gambhir lashes out at pitch critics after India's 30-run defeat in Kolkata Test

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir hit back at critics questioning the Eden Gardens pitch after the team’s 30-run loss to South Africa in the Kolkata Test. Defending the surface, Gambhir insisted: “This was exactly what we wanted,” sparking debate over India’s strategy and home conditions.

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir dismissed discussions regarding the pitch following the team's disappointing 30-run loss to South Africa in the first Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday. Gambhir acknowledged that the Indian team received the type of surface they desired; therefore, the defeat was solely attributed to the players' performance.

In their pursuit of 124 runs, India was bowled out for just 93, resulting in a 30-run defeat against South Africa. "It was not an unplayable wicket. This (pitch) is exactly what we asked for, and this is what we got. The curator (Sujan Mukherjee) here was very supportive. I think it's a wicket that can judge your mental toughness, as ones who played with good defence scored runs," said Gambhir in the post-match press conference.

Gambhir highlighted the performances of Temba Bavuma (55 not out) and Washington Sundar (31 off 92 balls) to support his point. "This is exactly the pitch we were looking for. There were no demons or not unplayable. Axar, Temba, and Washington made runs. If you say this is a turning wicket, the majority of wickets were taken by seamers," he added.

He further explained that the home team favored such a dry pitch to make the toss irrelevant.

"We ask for the pitch to aid spinners from day one so that toss doesn't become crucial. Had we won the Test, you wouldn't be asking or discussing so much about the pitch. We've got the guys to deliver in any condition," he added.

Throughout the three days, spinners claimed 22 out of 40 wickets, benefiting from significant turn and inconsistent bounce. The match concluding well within three days reignited discussions about pitch conditions in India, with numerous former cricketers sharing their opinions.

Simon Harmer delivered an outstanding performance, securing four wickets for 30 runs in the first innings, followed by impressive figures of 4/21.

