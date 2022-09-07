Search icon
'This too shall pass, stay strong': Fans mock Babar Azam using words he tweeted for Virat Kohli

Indian fans took a jibe at Babar Azam after the Pakistani skipper suffered a golden duck vs Afghanistan. Babar had earlier tweeted for Virat Kohli.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 10:49 PM IST

Babar Azam had been in the form of his life before the Asia Cup 2022, however, it seems ever since the multi-nation tournament began, he has endured a tough time with the bat. The Pakistani skipper has only scored 33 runs in his four innings so far, before suffering a golden duck against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash on Wednesday.

In his past four innings, Babar has recorded scores of 10(9), 9(8), 14(10), and 0(1). The 27-year-old has come in for a lot of criticism for his personal form, although Pakistan have been impressive overall in the tournament so far. 

In the lead-up to Asia Cup, Virat Kohli has been struggling for runs, although he got support from Babar who had tweeted, 'This too shall pass, stay strong' with a picture of himself with the former Indian skipper. 

While fans loved the gesture from Babar, it seems nothing has remained the same ever since that. Moreover, fans even mocked the Pakistani skipper using the same words he tweeted for Kohli after he fell for zilch against Afghanistan. 

Check how fans reacted: 

