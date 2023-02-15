Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'This too shall pass': Pakistan skipper Babar Azam breaks silence on viral message for Virat Kohli

Pakistan captain Babar Azam spoke out about the viral tweet he sent for Virat Kohli when the former Indian captain was having a bad run of form.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

'This too shall pass': Pakistan skipper Babar Azam breaks silence on viral message for Virat Kohli
Babar Azam (L), Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are regarded as the finest hitters of the current era, and the two have a good on-field rivalry. Babar is now the top-ranked batter in the 50-over format, as well as third in both Tests and T20Is. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, is significantly lower down the pecking order, owing to a rare dry spell in his illustrious cricket career.

Despite putting in the hard yards during India's tour of England last year, Kohli struggled to get among the runs. Meanwhile, Babar was scoring runs in all three formats all around the world at the time.

“This too shall pass. Stay strong,” Babar had then shared a photo of him and Kohli, which quickly became a meme fest.

The former India skipper had also acknowledged Babar's support on Twitter. "Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best," wrote Kohli

In a recent interview with ICC Digital Insider Zainab Abbas, Pakistan skipper discussed the viral tweet. Babar stated that the tweet was sent in good spirits and with mutual empathy for Kohli, with whom he wishes to continue their on-field rivalry.

"As a sportsperson, anyone can go through such a time. At that time I thought maybe if I tweet it might give someone help and confidence. See, as a player, you try to back every sportsman in a difficult time. It is in difficult times when you get to know what you are thinking about others. At that time, I thought I should have done that and maybe something positive will come out of it. Something which can be a plus point," Babar told ICC Digital.

.Kohli was on the England tour at the time, and he hadn't scored a century in any format in over 1000 days. Kohli's most recent century came against Bangladesh in 2019. However, he had a hiatus following the England tour before rediscovering his form at the Asia Cup 2023, when he hammered a century against Afghanistan – his only in T20Is so far.

Since then, Kohli has scored three ODI hundreds and struck a match-winning 82 against Babar Azam's Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne.

READ| IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Big boost for India as star batter returns for Delhi Test but…

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX star Aabha Paul raises the temperature with sexy and steamy reels
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
WPL auction 2023: From Richa Ghosh to Grace Scrivens, six young stars who could fetch big buck
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 606 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.