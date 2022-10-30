'This too shall pass': Amit Mishra takes a cheeky dig at Babar Azam's poor form in T20 World Cup 2022

File Photo

Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra appeared to mock Babar Azam after the Lahore-born right-handed Pakistan batter failed to impress in three consecutive T20 World Cup 2022 games. The Men in Green faced off against Scott Edwards' Netherlands at Perth Stadium on Sunday, October 30.

Babar scored four runs off five balls before being run out in second over. Roelof van der Merwe dismissed the 28-year-old while Pakistan was chasing 91 to win their first T20 encounter.

Meanwhile, Mishra took to Twitter and wrote, "This, too shall pass. Stay Strong ."

It was the same tweet that Babar sent out when Virat Kohli wasn't getting many runs at the international level.

This too shall pass. Stay strong @babarazam258. — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 30, 2022

In the T20 World Cup, Babar has had a horrible run with the bat. He entered the tournament following Pakistan's win in the tri-nation series in New Zealand.

In three matches so far in the World Cup, Babar has scored eight runs at an average of 2.66 and a strike rate of 53.33.

Pakistan, meanwhile, secured their maiden win in the championship after beating the Dutch team by six wickets. It also helped them stay alive in the competition.

Shadab Khan had earlier taken three wickets for 22 runs to help Pakistan reduce the Netherlands to 91 for nine. Mohammad Wasim Jr. also took two wickets.

Following that, Mohammad Rizwan struck 49 runs to lead Pakistan to a decisive victory with 37 balls to spare.

