‘This time, I lost the battle’: Mark Wood retires from international cricket

After 'losing battle' to injuries, England pacer Mark Wood has called time on his international career, bringing an emotional end. He penned a heartfelt note for his fans, family and friends, announcing the news. Check it out.

England pacer Mark Wood shocked the cricketing world by announcing his retirement from international cricket after a fight with injuries, saying that he has 'lost the battle'. He last represented England in November last year in the Ashes in Australia, only to be ruled out of the series due to a knee injury.

He took to his Instagram handle to announce his retirement and penned a long note for his fans, saying that, on medical advice, ODIs and Tests are not possible for him now.

‘I lost the battle’: Mark Wood explains retirement

''I've made the decision to retire from international cricket. Although this may not come as a surprise given the past year, it just feels like a natural time at the end of my contract. I've always tried to be resilient and come back from injury to prove people wrong and show everyone what I can do. Unfortunately this time, I lost the battle. On medical advice, Test cricket and 50-over cricket are not possible, so the England dream has slowly been ground out of me over the last year,'' he wrote in his post.

Mark Wood calls playing for England his ‘greatest honour’

Describing playing for England as the 'greatest honour', he added, ''I could have ever wished for and a dream come true. The little laid in me would be so chuffed to have played so much for England. To travel the world, meet incredible people and play with an against the best, is something I feel incredibly lucky to have done, doing something I have loved.''

Wood thanks fans, family and Barmy Army

Lastly, he also thanked his fans and family and said, ''Thank you for your support and cheering me on home and away. To the Barmy Army, the best fans in the world, twists and Shout will always have a different feeling for me now, and the last chant towards me at Perth will stay with me. Most importantly to my family and friends, thanks for always being there in good times and bad. Behind the scenes, having to deal with setbacks, knowing I had grounded support, always made me want to come back even better. I got to live out a dream, and I hope I can continue playing cricket in some capacity and pursuing other challenges in the future.''

Reacting to his post, several of his colleagues, like Liam Livingstone, Josh Tongue, Ollie Robinson, and Ben Duckett, congratulated him on his contribution to English cricket.