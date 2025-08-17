'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Class and decency clearly...': Ex-Pakistan cricketer blasts Shahid Afridi, sides with Irfan Pathan over 'badtameez aadmi' jibe

From Meloni to Macron: Several European leaders to join Zelenskyy for his meeting with Trump at White House

'This team can beat India': Pakistan selector fires warning ahead of high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash

Who is CP Radhakrishnan? Maharashtra Governor picked as NDA's Vice Presidential candidate

BREAKING: NDA announces vice-presidential candidate, it is...

Men perform dangerous bike stunts on Dehradun mall roof, police act after video goes viral

BIG announcement by Donald Trump days after Alaska summit with Putin, says, '...on Russia...'

Lionel Messi returns to India after 14 years, to meet PM Narendra Modi on THIS date

From Kapil Sharma to Bharti Singh: 5 Bollywood celebrities’ weight loss journeys

Will Election Commission conduct SIR in West Bengal? CEC Gyanesh Kumar says...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Class and decency clearly...': Ex-Pakistan cricketer blasts Shahid Afridi, sides with Irfan Pathan over 'badtameez aadmi' jibe

Ex-Pakistan cricketer blasts Shahid Afridi, sides with Irfan Pathan over 'badtam

From Meloni to Macron: Several European leaders to join Zelenskyy for his meeting with Trump at White House

From Meloni to Macron: Several European leaders to join Zelenskyy

'This team can beat India': Pakistan selector fires warning ahead of high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash

Pakistan selector fires warning ahead of high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'This team can beat India': Pakistan selector fires warning ahead of high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash

The Asia Cup 2025 is just 20 days away, yet the spotlight is already on the Group A clash between India and Pakistan, scheduled for September 14 in Dubai.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 08:38 PM IST

'This team can beat India': Pakistan selector fires warning ahead of high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 clash

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan's chief selector Aaqib Javed has issued a warning to India ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, stating that his team is prepared to take on any challenger. Pakistan has announced their 17-member squad, notably without Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. The Asia Cup is set to kick off on September 9, with the final scheduled for September 28. Pakistan finds itself in Group A alongside India, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates. Javed expressed confidence in the team's capability to defeat India, recognizing that the rivalry between the two nations remains the most significant in global cricket. He also referenced the ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan, emphasizing that these should not add undue pressure on the players.

"This team has the ability to beat India in the Asia Cup. Whether you like it or not, the match between India and Pakistan is the biggest in world cricket. Every player knows this,” Javed told reporters.

“Our squad can beat any team. Everyone is ready. Everyone knows the situation surrounding the two countries. But we don't need to put extra pressure on them,” he added.

In another development, Pakistan's head coach Mike Hesson revealed that former captain Babar Azam has been advised to enhance his strike rate following his exclusion from the Asia Cup squad.

Babar is not the only former T20I captain left out of the T20I tri-series and the continental tournament in the UAE. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has also been omitted from both events. Neither player has participated in a T20I match for Pakistan since December of the previous year.

Nonetheless, Hesson has addressed the reasons behind Babar's consistent absence from the T20I format, stating that he must adopt a more aggressive scoring approach to reclaim his position in the shortest format.

"I think it's really harsh to challenge a player on their form in three games," he said at a press conference. "Babar played nicely in the first ODI but missed out on the next two. There's no doubt Babar's been asked to improve in some areas around taking on spin and in terms of his strike rate. Those are things he's working really hard on."

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim.

ALSO READ| From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why Pakistan axed Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan from Asia Cup squad? Aqib Javed drops bombshell
Why Pakistan axed Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan from Asia Cup squad?
Tehran: John Abraham’s film takes over Bandra-Worli Sea Link with massive projection
Tehran: John Abraham’s film takes over Bandra-Worli Sea Link
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory as PM Modi inaugurates 2 major highways, know which roads are closed, alternate routes, more
Delhi Police issues traffic advisory as PM Modi inaugurates 2 major highways, kn
Meet 10-year-old Indian-origin chess prodigy who defeated English Grandmaster to become...
Meet 10-year-old Indian-origin chess prodigy who defeated English Grandmaster
Ishaan Khatter reminisces school days, ‘vada pav used to be our short…’
Ishaan Khatter reminisces school days, ‘vada pav used to be our short…’
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE