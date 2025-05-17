RCB is currently second in the standings and is performing well this season. Fans are hopeful that 2025 might be the year they finally win the IPL title.

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has expressed his belief that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) could secure their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2025. As the 18th edition of the league prepares for its resumption, Raina noted that the three-time finalists have been performing at an exceptional level this season, suggesting they are on a promising path to success.

Raina pointed out that a major component of RCB's IPL 2025 success is their bowling attack. Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, he underlined the importance of RCB's triumphs over Chennai Super Kings in both meetings, so marking a historic turning point for the team. This is the first time in league history that RCB secured a double triumph against CSK.

"There are strong chances because Royal Challengers Bengaluru is playing in a different league this year. They've defended scores like 150 and 136 at Chinnaswamy, and their bowling unit has stepped up. The new captain has beaten Chennai Super Kings twice-once in Chennai and again at home, which speaks volumes," Raina said on Star Sports.

Raina further emphasized that the atmosphere in the RCB dressing room appears to be exceptionally positive, which he believes is indicative of a team capable of achieving great success. While he acknowledged the strong performances of teams such as the Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings, Raina expressed his conviction that this will be the year when Virat Kohli and RCB finally break their 18-year title drought.

"The dressing room is positive, and these are signs of a team that can go all the way. Yes, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings are also doing well, but this might finally be Virat's year to lift the trophy after 18 years," Raina added.

RCB will face off against KKR in the 58th match of IPL 2025. This match marks the resumption of the league following a temporary suspension due to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. However, the weather forecast indicates a possibility of rain, which could impact the proceedings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

