'This match is a part of trade deal': Fans mock India batting attack collapse against USA in T20 World Cup 2026

Team India's top and middle order crumbled against the USA in their opening game in the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 at Wankhede. Star opener Abhishek Sharma was dismissed on a golden duck by Ali Khan in the second over of the match.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 07, 2026, 10:23 PM IST

'This match is a part of trade deal': Fans mock India batting attack collapse against USA in T20 World Cup 2026
Team India posted 161/9 in 20 overs against the USA
In Match No 3 of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026, India and the USA locked horns at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After winning the Toss, the USA asked the defending champions to bat first, which turned out to be the right decision for them, as the Indian batting lineup crumbled badly throughout the innings. After the end of Powerplay IND were already four down, losing top-order batters like Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, and Shivam Dube.

However, only the Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav managed to score a half-century in the innings, and he even remained unbeaten, scoring 84 off 49 balls, taking the scoreboard to 161/9 in 20 overs. While fans were expecting a high-octane batting performance from India against the associate nation in the game, they ended up mocking the performance of the Men in Blue with the bat, with some even calling it 'a part of the India-US trade deal' which was finalised recently.

Check out some of the hilarious reactions

Meanwhile, Pakistan played the Netherlands in the tournament opener earlier today and managed to win by just three wickets in a last-over thriller. After USA, India will play Namibia on February 12 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
