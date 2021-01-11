THIS lucky person will name Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter - Details inside

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and wife and actor Anushka Sharma became proud parents to a baby girl on Monday (January 11) afternoon. Virat himself confirmed the new through his social media handles, while informing that both mother and the child were doing well.

Kohli thanked everyone for their love and good wishes but also asked for privacy at this time.

As per sources, Baba Anant Maharaj will name the new-born daughter of Virat and Anushka.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that Maharaja Anant's name has sprung up regarding a decision in Virat and Anushka's life. Both have given importance to Maharaja Anant's views and decisions in the past as well, whether it was related to their marriage's decision, or purchasing a new house.

Also read Twitterati start a meme fest as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcome their first child

The duo has announced their to-be-parenthood with a picture of Anushka's baby-bump on August 27 last year, with a caption, 'And, then we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Also read Baby Virushka is here! Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli blessed with a daughter

Kohli had returned to home after the Adelaide Test to be with Anushka for the birth of their first child, after taking part in the ODI and T20I series.