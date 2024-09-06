Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This legendary cricketer scored a 37-ball 100 in his debut innings using Sachin Tendulkar's bat

After Mr Bachchan's failure, Ravi Teja returns Rs 4 crore, Harish Shankar Rs 2 crore to producers: 'They felt...'

Vicky Kaushal praises Gurdas Maan's song 'Main Hi Jhoothi' from his album Sound of Soil: 'Evergreen Maan Saab'

India emerges as second-largest global 5G smartphone market, overtakes...

Praveen Kumar scripts history, breaks Asian record to win gold in men's high jump at Paris Paralympics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This legendary cricketer scored a 37-ball 100 in his debut innings using Sachin Tendulkar's bat

This legendary cricketer scored a 37-ball 100 in his debut innings using Sachin Tendulkar's bat

After Mr Bachchan's failure, Ravi Teja returns Rs 4 crore, Harish Shankar Rs 2 crore to producers: 'They felt...'

After Mr Bachchan's failure, Ravi Teja returns Rs 4 crore, Harish Shankar Rs 2 crore to producers: 'They felt...'

Vicky Kaushal praises Gurdas Maan's song 'Main Hi Jhoothi' from his album Sound of Soil: 'Evergreen Maan Saab'

Vicky Kaushal praises Gurdas Maan's song 'Main Hi Jhoothi' from his album Sound of Soil: 'Evergreen Maan Saab'

7 animals that can freeze and still come back to life

7 animals that can freeze and still come back to life

7 breathtaking images of Ring Nebula shared by NASA 

7 breathtaking images of Ring Nebula shared by NASA 

7 animals that played key role in ancient wars

7 animals that played key role in ancient wars

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Active players with most centuries in international cricket

Active players with most centuries in international cricket

This star was thrown out of acting school, went into debt; then gave 3 continuous hits, still never became top heroine

This star was thrown out of acting school, went into debt; then gave 3 continuous hits, still never became top heroine

Meet Bollywood's most successful director, has 17 hits; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar, Yash Chopra, Rohit Shetty

Meet Bollywood's most successful director, has 17 hits; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar, Yash Chopra, Rohit Shetty

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

After Mr Bachchan's failure, Ravi Teja returns Rs 4 crore, Harish Shankar Rs 2 crore to producers: 'They felt...'

After Mr Bachchan's failure, Ravi Teja returns Rs 4 crore, Harish Shankar Rs 2 crore to producers: 'They felt...'

This Aamir Khan film was shot in Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, was remade in foreign nation, was highest-grossing movie in...

This Aamir Khan film was shot in Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, was remade in foreign nation, was highest-grossing movie in...

Thangalaan review: Chiyaan Vikram's stellar act, Pa Ranjith's direction salvage messy, complex film

Thangalaan review: Chiyaan Vikram's stellar act, Pa Ranjith's direction salvage messy, complex film

HomeCricket

Cricket

This legendary cricketer scored a 37-ball 100 in his debut innings using Sachin Tendulkar's bat

Playing his debut knock, he took the Sri Lankan bowlers to the cleaners as he smashed a ton off 37 balls.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 05:36 PM IST

This legendary cricketer scored a 37-ball 100 in his debut innings using Sachin Tendulkar's bat
Courtesy: X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi made a memorable entrance onto the international cricket scene, establishing himself as one of the most explosive batsmen in the game's history. Afridi's international debut came in 1996 against Kenya, where he did not have the opportunity to bat. However, in the following match against Sri Lanka, Afridi made history by scoring the fastest century at that time, achieving the feat in just 37 balls.

While Afridi's remarkable innings is well-known, what is less commonly known is that he accomplished this record-breaking performance using Sachin Tendulkar's bat. In a YouTube video showcasing his home, Afridi shared the story of how former teammate Waqar Younis presented him with Tendulkar's bat just before he was informed that he would be batting at number three for the Pakistani team.

"I have safely kept the bat with which I played my first innings. The bat created history. It's was Sachin's bat and he is one of my favourite players and I created a world record from his bat. And I am thankful to Waqar Younis for the bat as he was the one who gave it to me when I was practicing before the match. He asked me to play the game with that bat," Afridi said.

Batting at number three, Afridi showcased his exceptional talent by scoring a century off just 37 balls, ultimately reaching 102 runs in just 40 balls. His remarkable performance was further highlighted by his partnership with opener Saeed Anwar, as they collectively contributed 126 runs for the second wicket. Anwar also displayed his prowess by scoring 115 runs off 120 balls.

Reflecting on his outstanding achievement, Afridi attributed his success to the bat that had become a cherished companion throughout his career.

"The bat played a major role in the making of Shahid Afridi. It's very special for me. In between, I tried to play with it later on but then decided to preserve it," he added.

For two decades, Shahid Afridi held the record for the fastest century in One Day International (ODI) cricket until it was surpassed by New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson in 2014. Anderson achieved this feat against the West Indies, reaching his century in just 34 balls.

The following year, during the West Indies' tour of South Africa, the legendary South African batsman AB de Villiers broke Anderson's record by scoring a century in just 31 balls. De Villiers went on to score 149 runs off only 44 balls, solidifying his place in history with the fastest ODI century to date.

Also read| Praveen Kumar scripts history, breaks Asian record to win gold in men's high jump at Paris Paralympics

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Hitesh Kumar Sethia, Harvard alumnus to take over as CEO of Mukesh Ambani's company

Meet Hitesh Kumar Sethia, Harvard alumnus to take over as CEO of Mukesh Ambani's company

Watch viral video: Netizens start meme fest as pilot leans windshield right before takeoff, say 'Only in Pakistan'

Watch viral video: Netizens start meme fest as pilot leans windshield right before takeoff, say 'Only in Pakistan'

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in several states, Delhi to witness...

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in several states, Delhi to witness...

Things to know about world’s largest palace where PM Modi stayed during his visit to Brunei, it is worth Rs…

Things to know about world’s largest palace where PM Modi stayed during his visit to Brunei, it is worth Rs…

Meet actress who left law for films, was rejected for being 'too pretty', removed from Salman film, now does...

Meet actress who left law for films, was rejected for being 'too pretty', removed from Salman film, now does...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Active players with most centuries in international cricket

Active players with most centuries in international cricket

This star was thrown out of acting school, went into debt; then gave 3 continuous hits, still never became top heroine

This star was thrown out of acting school, went into debt; then gave 3 continuous hits, still never became top heroine

Meet Bollywood's most successful director, has 17 hits; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar, Yash Chopra, Rohit Shetty

Meet Bollywood's most successful director, has 17 hits; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar, Yash Chopra, Rohit Shetty

Streaming This Week: Call Me Bae, Kill, The Fall Guy, Tanaav season 2, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Call Me Bae, Kill, The Fall Guy, Tanaav season 2, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Highest paying jobs without a degree in India

Highest paying jobs without a degree in India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement