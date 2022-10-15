Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

This is why Team India’s T20 World Cup 2022 jersey has only one star on it

Team India will be playing the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 with a kit, called the 'One Blue Jersey’. Skipper Rohit Sharma was seen wearing the jersey during Captain’s Day. Several people have noticed that India’s official jersey for the world cup has only one star. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 10:38 PM IST

This is why Team India’s T20 World Cup 2022 jersey has only one star on it
Skipper Rohit Sharma in India's T20 World Cup jersey

Team India will be playing the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 with a kit, called the 'One Blue Jersey’. Skipper Rohit Sharma was seen wearing the jersey during Captain’s Day. Several people have noticed that India’s official jersey for the world cup has only one star. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

 

Many have questioned the change unaware of the reason behind it. Here is why the new jersey has only one star instead of the usual three stars. 

There are usually three stars on the Indian cricket team’s jerse, which represents the three World Cup triumphs over the years - the 1983 ODI World Cup, the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. 

 

 

However, Indian players will be sporting only a single star during the tournament which points to its single time the team were champions at the T20 World Cup in the inaugural tournament in 2007.

At the T20 World Cup 2022, the men in blue led by skipper Rohit Sharma will begin their official campaign on October 23 against arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-voltage encounter. Ahead of the opening match, India will play to warm up matches against Australia on October 17 and against New Zealand on October 19.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in blue suit, Ayan Mukerji-Ranbir Kapoor promote Brahmastra
How to sign up for WhatsApp banking services: SBI, Axis, HDFC, BoB and ICICI
Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora stuns in athleisure outift, Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani pose for romantic photo
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, meet the richest Bollywood actors
SIIMA 2022: Kangana Ranaut, Arya, Tovino Thomas, Aishwarya Lekshmi win top acting honours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP: BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar's relative shoots down 'looter' from licensed gun
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.