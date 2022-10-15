This is why Team India’s T20 World Cup 2022 jersey has only one star on it

Skipper Rohit Sharma in India's T20 World Cup jersey

Team India will be playing the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 with a kit, called the 'One Blue Jersey’. Skipper Rohit Sharma was seen wearing the jersey during Captain’s Day. Several people have noticed that India’s official jersey for the world cup has only one star.

Many have questioned the change unaware of the reason behind it. Here is why the new jersey has only one star instead of the usual three stars.

There are usually three stars on the Indian cricket team’s jerse, which represents the three World Cup triumphs over the years - the 1983 ODI World Cup, the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.





Presenting the all new T20 Jersey - One Blue Jersey by @mpl_sport #CricketFandom pic.twitter.com/3VVro2TgTT — BCCI (@BCCI) September 18, 2022

However, Indian players will be sporting only a single star during the tournament which points to its single time the team were champions at the T20 World Cup in the inaugural tournament in 2007.

At the T20 World Cup 2022, the men in blue led by skipper Rohit Sharma will begin their official campaign on October 23 against arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-voltage encounter. Ahead of the opening match, India will play to warm up matches against Australia on October 17 and against New Zealand on October 19.