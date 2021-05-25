THIS is why Sachin Tendulkar introduced his wife Anjali as a 'journalist' to his parents

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is surely known for his on-field records, but off-field his love life is very sweet and been going on sturdy for 26 years. As he and Anjali celebrated their day of love on May 24, let's recall the time Master Blaster had introduced his wife as a 'journalist' to his parents.

Is Anjali a journalist? No. She is a doctor by profession and prefers to stay away from the limelight.

So what is the story behind this?

It was when Sachin Tendulkar was 17 and returning from the tour of England when he met Anjali at the airport who had come to receive her mother. As per Anjali's admission, she did not even know what Sachin did back then.

They soon got to know each other in a better way through a common friend. However, it was when Sachin had invited Anjali to his house for the first time to meet his parents, he was extremely nervous.

During the launch of Sachin Tendulkar's autobiography 'Playing It My Way' in 2015, Anjali recalled how they had come up with a plan to hide her real identity from his parents.

The plan was that the cricketer would introduce Anjali as a journalist to his parents. "The first time Sachin wanted me to come to his house, he was a little hesitant.

"So he came up with this plan that he will tell people at his home that I was a journalist. He said you pretend to be a journalist. I said, fine, whatever you say. I went to his house nicely dressed in salwar kameez," Anjali had recalled.

Anjali also recalls writing letters to Sachin when he was in Sydney to save telephone bills. "When I met him in 1990, there were no mobile phones so I had to cross my 48-acre college campus to a telephone booth to call him. I then decided to write letters to him when he was in Sydney to save on telephone bills," Anjali said.