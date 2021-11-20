IND vs NZ: THIS is why Rishabh Pant had a tape on his jersey during 2nd T20I clash in Ranchi

Team India under the leadership of Rohit Sharma and the guidance of Rahul Dravid won the T20I series at home against New Zealand. They first clinched a victory in Jaipur and then went on to defeat the Kiwis in Ranchi.

While fans enjoyed the game, one thing that had grabbed everyone's attention was the wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant jersey. The t-shirt seemed to have tape on his right chest while playing at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi.

When many wanted to know the reason for the tape, it is now revealed that it was the jersey that was worn by India during the recently concluded ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Since that jersey has the T20 World Cup 2021 logo on it, he taped it off the ICC's logo which isn't allowed to be used in bilateral series. While other Indian players were spotted in the regular jersey, it was only Pant wearing a different jersey.

India's campaign at the World Cup ended in the Super 12 Stage itself after they lost back-to-back matches against Pakistan and the BlackCaps. Australia went on to win the T20 World Cup after defeating New Zealand in the final.

As for the second T20I clash, fast bowler Harshal Patel, who made his much-awaited debut after winning the purple cap in the recently concluded IPL 2021 season, won the Man of the Match award. In his game-turning 4-0-25-2, he is making sure to cement his spot in the playing XI.