IPL 2022 Retentions: THIS is why MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli decided to take pay cuts

The Indian Premier League (IPL) retention list for the 2022 season is out and franchises have chosen their top four players whom they believe are the best suited for their respective teams.

While some names were known to be retained, some were surprised for all, however, amid all this some players, have even taken a salary cut.

Among all the players retained, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli have taken major pay cuts.

Reason for the pay cuts?

The reason to top two players have taken a slip in their salary is that they want to help bolster the salary purse of their IPL franchises.

According to reports, Dhoni, who won the IPL 2021 title had decided beforehand not to become CSK's first choice player, hence, the franchise went ahead with Ravindra Jadeja and the 'Thala' settled for a salary of Rs 12 crore as compared to the all-rounder's Rs 16 crore.

As far as Kohli is concerned, the former RCB skipper settled for Rs 15 crore although being the first pick for the franchise. After deciding to give up RCB captaincy he has now taken a pay cut of about Rs 2 crore.

RCB Player Retention Announcement: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj are retained for the Vivo IPL 2022 season.

Among other franchises, Andre Russell and Mayank Agarwal will be earning Rs 12 crore from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) respectively. Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Kane Williamson will get Rs 14 crore each.