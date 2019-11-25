'This is what Test cricket should be, packed stadiums': BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on historic Pink Ball match

Kolkata - the city of joy - did not disappoint as Eden Gardens witnessed a full house for the historic Pink Ball Test between India and Bangladesh.

India won by an inning and 46 runs against Bangladesh within three days.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly - who proposed the idea of the Day-Night Test - said that he left no stone unturned.

“Just take a look around (fans with their camera lights on to click pictures). Do you see this? Have you seen this in Test cricket? When was the last time you had a capacity crowd watching a Test match? Feels like it is a World Cup final,” the former India captain told IANS in an interview on Monday.

“Oh! It is an absolutely amazing feeling. Feels great. Look for yourself. It brings back memories of the 2001 Test match if you ask me. This is what Test cricket should be, packed stadiums,” he said.

The Day-Night Test even got Rahul Dravid talking who said he would have loved to be a part of Day-Night Tests.

Ganguly’s joy knew no bounds. “It is very kind of him. Feels very good when your teammates compliment you. Coming from him, it is special. I am very happy. Yes, it is a very satisfying feeling,” he said.

But does the former captain also miss being a part of the pink ball era? “You cannot say that as we have all had our time. When we were playing, the T20 had just come in and look at how it has spread and now this. So you cannot think that way,” he said.

When asked about playing with the pink ball at other venues, Ganguly said, “Too early to talk of the future. We will all sit down and discuss the way ahead after this one. But just imagine the frenzy if you have teams like England, South Africa and Australia playing pink-ball Tests against India. Think what the crowd will get to witness”.