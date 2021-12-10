THIS is what Rohit Sharma's salary will be after becoming full-time limited-overs captain

Indian opening batter Rohit Sharma will be taking over the reins as the ODI captain from the series against South Africa next year. The player was named as the skipper after Virat Kohli was axed from his position by the BCCI selectors as they cannot have two captains in limited-overs.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had told ANI, "It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats".

Ganguly also said that Rohit is a proven captain. "Yes, we did consider that but if you look at Rohit's record in whatever ODIs he has captained for India, it's very good. Bottom line, there can't be two white ball captains."

So now what the 'Hitman' taking over the captaincy, will there be a change in his salary?

While surely this is a promotion of sorts, it will not make any changes to Rohit Sharma's salary. The batter currently draws Rs 7 crore per annum from BCCI as he is holding an A+ contract. The other two players who have A+ contracts are Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli.

Hence, Rohit will continue to get the same amount and there will be no increase in the salary as contracts do not change with change in captaincy.