THIS is what Anushka Sharma said after Virat Kohli demanded photo credits on her pics

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is gearing up for the England Test series and will be looking to start the World Test Championship with a bang.

However, before the start of the series, the cricketers had some quality time with their family in England and Kohli was seeing sightseeing with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

Amid this, Anushka Sharma posted some photos on social media and Virat Kohli was seen asking her a genuine question.

Dressed casually, Anushka who had some of her pics clicked in Nottingham, shared a few snaps on Instagram. Kohli was immediate to comment asking, "Who took these pictures?".

To this question, Anushka replied with a cheeky and witty response saying, "A really good fan".

A similar issue took place last month. Anushka had shared her picture and had called Kohli her fan. "Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy. Anything for my fans," she wrote.

As for the clash, the Indian team is set to play five Tests against England. The England series starts from August 4 in Nottingham's Trent Bridge.