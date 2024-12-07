Criticism of Rohit Sharma intensified when he removed Bumrah from the attack after his early success, limiting the pace bowler to only four overs in the Test match.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma faced heavy criticism on social media following his poor captaincy during the ongoing second Test between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Travis Head's impressive innings of 140 runs helped Australia reach a total of 337 runs in their first innings, giving them a significant lead of 157 runs in the pink-ball Test match.

India started well with the ball on Day 2, with Jasprit Bumrah taking crucial wickets to put Australia in a difficult position at 103/3. However, India failed to capitalize on this momentum as Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head turned the game in Australia's favor. Rohit Sharma's captaincy decisions were questioned as he failed to make proactive bowling changes, allowing Australia to dominate the match.

Criticism of Rohit Sharma intensified when he removed Bumrah from the attack after his early success, limiting the pace bowler to only four overs in the Test match. Despite Harshit Rana struggling, Rohit persisted with him instead of bringing in R Ashwin at the right time to challenge Head, who was looking comfortable at the crease.

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment in Rohit's captaincy, with some calling for him to step down from Test captaincy and others suggesting he retire from the longest format of the game altogether.

Rohit Sharma should leave test captaincy for sanity of Indian Cricket and it Fans...there's no shame in accepting that you aren't cut for the job!!



He's mind boggling awful! December 7, 2024

Anyway the session that India had to win to get back into the match - Bumrah bowled FOUR overs.



That should tell you enough how bad Rohit has been with his decision-making as a Test captain. Not even getting into the poor fields and other things now. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) December 7, 2024

This is pathetic captaincy by Rohit Sharma. Firstly I don’t understand this obsession that Gautam Gambhir has with Harshit Rana. He has been average and now after a terrific spell by Bumrah rather than getting Ashwin, Sharma gets Rana who bowls half volleys and relieves the… — Aadit Kapadia (@ask0704) December 7, 2024

Australia is currently dominating the pink-ball Test against India in Adelaide, holding a commanding 157-run lead after their first innings. Travis Head emerged as a standout performer for the hosts, achieving the fastest century ever recorded in a pink-ball Test match. Head reached his century in just 111 balls, ultimately scoring 140 runs off 141 deliveries, including 17 fours and 4 sixes. His exceptional performance has solidified Australia's position at the top of the match.

Also read| Watch: Mohammed Siraj gives aggressive send off to Travis Head, gets booed by Adelaide crowd