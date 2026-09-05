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'This is not politics': Brian Lara makes emotional appeal for Imran Khan’s proper medical treatment

Brian Lara has made an emotional appeal for former Pakistan captain Imran Khan, stressing that his demand is about humanity and not politics. The West Indies legend called for Imran to receive proper medical treatment, highlighting concerns over the cricket icon’s health and well-being.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 05, 2026, 08:37 PM IST

'This is not politics': Brian Lara makes emotional appeal for Imran Khan’s proper medical treatment
Brian Lara (L), Imran Khan (Credit: X)
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Former West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara is calling on authorities to release former Pakistan Prime Minister and 1992 World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan from prison and ensure he gets proper medical care.

Lara made his plea on Instagram, emphasizing that it’s not about politics. He urged people to treat Imran with the respect and sensitivity every human deserves.

Imran has been behind bars since 2023, facing multiple legal battles. In response, former cricket captains from around the globe have already written several letters—raising concerns about his health and how he’s being treated.

“Imran and I faced off only a handful of times on the field, but that’s all it took for me to respect him. I still do,” Lara said in one of his posts. He also admitted he can’t quite understand how someone who once gave his country hope and pride ended up in this situation—stripped of basic care and dignity.

This isn’t the first appeal. Captains from several nations sent a letter in February to Pakistan’s Prime Minister, but nothing changed. They sent a second letter on August 23, this time signed by 21 former captains—including India’s Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar—again asking for proper medical treatment for Imran.

Earlier, on August 21, the Supreme Court ordered Imran’s transfer to a hospital. He was discharged and sent back to Adiala Jail shortly after.

Imran’s sons, Suleman and Qasim, have spoken out too. They say their father’s life is at risk in prison. In an interview, Qasim expressed deep frustration. “No one’s being clear about what’s happening inside. They’re openly trying to silence him and keep him locked up as long as possible,” he said.

Imran Khan, now 73, was jailed in August 2023, starting with a three-year sentence in the Toshakhana case. Other cases followed—Cipher, Al-Qadir Trust, and Iddat Nikah. He’s since been cleared or given temporary relief in a few of these cases, with sentences suspended, but he remains in custody because other cases drag on.

Imran and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), say everything after his removal in 2022 was a political campaign to sideline him from politics and elections. Government officials and investigators reject those claims, insisting the courts are just following the law.

Also read| Suresh Raina reveals MS Dhoni’s first reaction after he announced retirement minutes later

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