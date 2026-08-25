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‘This is new way of doing things’: Aakash Chopra counters Harsha Bhogle’s take on Jaiswal-Fernando clash

Aakash Chopra has given his take on the Yashasvi Jaiswal-Asitha Fernando clash, opposing Harsha Bhogle’s view that Jaiswal should have walked away from the heated exchange.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 25, 2026, 03:02 PM IST

‘This is new way of doing things’: Aakash Chopra counters Harsha Bhogle’s take on Jaiswal-Fernando clash
Jaiswal scored 45 before Fernando dismissed him in the first innings of the Colombo Test. (Screengrab from viral video)
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    Former Indian cricketer and popular Hindi commentator Aakash Chopra is the latest entrant in the list of personalities from the cricket fraternity who offered their take on the Yasashvi Jaiswal-Asitha Fernando clash, which took place during the opening day of the second Test between India nd Sri Lanka. He not only put out his views on the incident but also countered what Harsha Bhogle said on the clash, who criticised Jaiswal's action of confronting Fernando and suggested that he could have 'walked away'.

     

    Later, Jaiswal himself also responded to Bhogle in the comment section of the viral video. ''If you don’t know what he said then please don’t make your judgment if anyone cross the line we need to let them know this India will fight and reply,'' he wrote.

     

    What Aakash Chopra thinks of the incident and Bhogle's take?

     

    In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said, ''Harsha Bhogle comes from an old-school philosophy of cricket. He felt that Yashasvi Jaiswal got too close to Asitha Fernando and in a heated moment like that, the right thing to do is to simply walk away. But Jaiswal chose to react. Now I am wondering, who is right? Can both of them be right?''

     

    ''There is a constant banter and plenty of send-offs aimed at Jaiswal, and sometimes it crossed the line and goes below the belt. Jaiswal, though, is someone who likes to give it back and take on the challenge. This is a new way of doing things. Otherwise, I would say, let Yashasvi go as well, let him leave, and after a few days, the matter would be over. But our youth, this new generation, says, 'Why should I wait? If you have said something about me, I will prove right now, today, whether it is right or wrong. I will show you'. That's the new way of actually approaching the world and content,'' he added.

     

    He concluded his statement by saying that both players are 'correct' in their respective positions.

     

    For those unversed, Jasiwal and Fernando were each fined 25 percent of their match fees and received one demerit point for their offence.

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