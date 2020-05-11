Headlines

Cricket

This is KL Rahul's favourite cricketing memory with MS Dhoni

Rahul on Sunday made sure to answer as many questions from fans as he did an 'Ask Rahul' session over on Twitter.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 11, 2020, 08:01 AM IST

Wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul recently revealed his favourite memory with former Team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Rahul on Sunday made sure to answer as many questions from fans as he did an 'Ask Rahul' session over on Twitter.

The versatile batsman was asked by a fan to share his favourite memory with Dhoni.

Responding to this, KL wrote: "I think our partnership in the game vs the West Indies in Miami."

As far as cricket is concerned, all sporting events have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rahul was in phenomenal form with the bat in the limited-overs series against Australia and New Zealand. 

He has scored one century and four fifty-plus scores in his last ten innings in ODIs and T20Is combined.

Rahul was also made the captain of KXIP and would have to lead the side in the 13th edition of the IPL if it had commenced from March 29. 

However, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

