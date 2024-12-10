While five sportspersons were among the top 10 most searched Indian personalities in 2024, prominent cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni were absent from the list.

As 2024 comes to a close and the new year (2025) approaches, Google has revealed the country’s most searched Indian personalities. According to the latest data, former wrestler and politician Vinesh Phogat tops the list as the most searched Indian person on Google this year.

While five sportspersons were among the top 10 most searched Indian personalities in 2024, prominent cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni were absent from the list. India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya emerged as the most searched Indian cricketer. He is the fourth most searched in India this year. His rise in the search rankings was largely due to his divorce from model Natasa Stankovic, which ended their four-year marriage and attracted significant attention on the internet.

The star all-rounder also became the focus of attention in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year when he faced intense criticism for replacing Rohit Sharma as the captain of Mumbai Indians (MI).

Surprisingly, none of India’s six medalists from the 2024 Paris Olympics, including Neeraj Chopra, made it to the top 10. Along with Vinesh Phogat and Hardik Pandya, other Indian sports personalities in the top 10 list include cricketers Shashank Singh (6th) and Abhishek Sharma (9th), as well as badminton star Lakshya Sen, who secured the 10th spot.

Additionally, Vinesh Phogat became the most searched person in India following her disqualification from the Paris 2024 Olympics. She was found to be overweight just ahead of her gold medal bout in the women’s 50kg wrestling event.

Top 10 most searched Indian Personalities

1.) Vinesh Phogat

2.) Nitish Kumar

3.) Chirag Paswan

4.) Hardik Pandya

5.) Pawan Kalyan

6.) Shashank Singh

7.) Poonam Pandey

8.) Radhika Merchant

9.) Abhishek Sharma

10.) Lakshya Sen

