IPL Auction 2021: THIS is how Sara reacted to brother Arjun Tendulkar's bid by Mumbai Indians

Arjun Tendulkar was picked in the IPL Auction 2021 at a base price of INR 20 lakhs by Mumbai Indians (MI).

The son of the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun, was picked in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction at a base price of INR 20 lakhs by none other than Mumbai Indians (MI).

So after getting purchased by Mumbai Indians, Sara Tendulkar, Arjun's younger sister, praised him and on her Instagram story, wrote, "Nobody can take this achievement away from you. It is yours."

While many criticised the purchase terming it as 'nepotism', MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene, had something else to say. Backing the buy, the former Sri Lankan cricketer said, the side picked Arjun Tendulkar purely on the basis of his skill sets.

"We've looked at it purely on a skill basis. I mean, there is going to be a big tag on his head because of Sachin. But, luckily, he's a bowler, not a batsman. So I think Sachin will be very proud if he could bowl like Arjun," ESPNcricinfo quoted Jayawardene as saying.

"I think it's going to be a learning process for Arjun. He just started playing for Mumbai, and now the franchise. He will learn the ropes; he will evolve. He's still young. A very focused young man," he further said.

"We have to give him time and hopefully not put a lot of pressure on him either. Just let him evolve and work his way up, and that's what we're there to help him to do," Jayawardene added.

Making his debut for Mumbai in the January 2021 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Arjun played the last two league matches where he picked up only two wickets.

Back in 2018, he had made his U19 debut but didn't play in the 2020 World Cup in South Africa.