IPL Auction 2021: THIS is how Sara reacted to brother Arjun Tendulkar's bid by Mumbai Indians

Headlines

Are calls giving you stress? 8 signs that indicate you have phone call anxiety

Alia Bhatt talks about being ‘nervous’ about her style during pregnancy, says ‘I looked at my wardrobe and…’

WATCH: Vignesh Shivan gets an autograph from MS Dhoni, pens heartfelt note

This DU grad left Ratan Tata's firm to build Rs 9052 crore company, started from flat with Rs 1 lakh, her net worth is..

Heeramandi: Sonakshi Sinha opens up about her equation with Sanjay Leela Bhansali: ‘Sir has always been fond of me’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Most watched Indian film ever sold 25 crore tickets, and it's not Baahubali, Dangal, Mughal-e-Azam, Pathaan, KGF, or RRR

PM Modi to complete the India-France-UAE triad on July 15, Sonia Gandhi Invite opposition on Dinner & more | DNA News Wrap, July 12

Are calls giving you stress? 8 signs that indicate you have phone call anxiety

7 craziest stunts performed by Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible series

7 healthy food options for cheat meals

8 Benefits of walking everyday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Draft Ready: Live-In To Marriage, Kids & Divorce | Highlights

Mumbai Murder: Man Kills Live-in Partner, Body Parts Found in Home; Police Arrest Accused

Know why Puneet Superstar evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 in less than 24 hours

Most watched Indian film ever sold 25 crore tickets, and it's not Baahubali, Dangal, Mughal-e-Azam, Pathaan, KGF, or RRR

'Power of attraction': Gulshan Devaiah recalls college girl who convinced 15 friends to watch Hunterrr is now his...

Alia Bhatt talks about being ‘nervous’ about her style during pregnancy, says ‘I looked at my wardrobe and…’

HomeCricket

mumbai

IPL Auction 2021: THIS is how Sara reacted to brother Arjun Tendulkar's bid by Mumbai Indians

Arjun Tendulkar was picked in the IPL Auction 2021 at a base price of INR 20 lakhs by Mumbai Indians (MI).

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 19, 2021, 02:50 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The son of the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun, was picked in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction at a base price of INR 20 lakhs by none other than Mumbai Indians (MI).

So after getting purchased by Mumbai Indians, Sara Tendulkar, Arjun's younger sister, praised him and on her Instagram story, wrote, "Nobody can take this achievement away from you. It is yours."

While many criticised the purchase terming it as 'nepotism', MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene, had something else to say. Backing the buy, the former Sri Lankan cricketer said, the side picked Arjun Tendulkar purely on the basis of his skill sets.

"We've looked at it purely on a skill basis. I mean, there is going to be a big tag on his head because of Sachin. But, luckily, he's a bowler, not a batsman. So I think Sachin will be very proud if he could bowl like Arjun," ESPNcricinfo quoted Jayawardene as saying.

"I think it's going to be a learning process for Arjun. He just started playing for Mumbai, and now the franchise. He will learn the ropes; he will evolve. He's still young. A very focused young man," he further said.

"We have to give him time and hopefully not put a lot of pressure on him either. Just let him evolve and work his way up, and that's what we're there to help him to do," Jayawardene added.

Making his debut for Mumbai in the January 2021 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Arjun played the last two league matches where he picked up only two wickets. 

Back in 2018, he had made his U19 debut but didn't play in the 2020 World Cup in South Africa. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Max Group founder’s son sentenced to 3 months in jail by Delhi HC for contempt of court

Section 144 in Delhi: Prohibitory orders imposed in flood-prone areas, Yamuna level rises

Meet the Chennai woman who is first woman to head Indian unicorn, was richest self-made millionaire of India

As Super 30 turns 4, Hrithik Roshan reflects on the ‘deep imprint’ it left on him: Check photos

Heeramandi: Sonakshi Sinha opens up about her equation with Sanjay Leela Bhansali: ‘Sir has always been fond of me’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

In pics: Mouni Roy raises the temperature in sexy black strapless gown at Cannes 2023, fans call her 'mermaid in black'

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE