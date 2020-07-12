This is how Sachin Tendulkar reacted after Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek tested COVID-19 positive

Former Team India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wished for a quick recovery after Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek announced that they have been tested positive for coronavirus.

The veteran actor took to his Twitter and confirmed the news and also revealed that he has been admitted to the hospital.

Big B went on to tweet that family member's results are awaited and he urged people who came in contact with him from the past 10 days also to get tested.

Amitabh Bachchan's tweet read as "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive... shifted to Hospital... hospital informing authorities... family and staff undergone tests, results awaited..."

Abhishek also took to Twitter and wrote: "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

Reacting to this news, Sachin said: "Stay strong my friend. Praying for your health and that of your family. Take good care."

Other family members including Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya, and granddaughter Aaradhya have also undergone COVID-19 tests and their reports are awaited.