This is how Nasser Hussain reacted after Yuvraj Singh tagged him in 2002 NatWest Trophy triumph pictures

Former Team India cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who is widely known for being the troll both on social media and in real life, celebrated the 18-year anniversary of Team India's NatWest series win over England with a cheeky post.

Back in 2002, a Sourav Ganguly captained Men In Blue gain a memorable win. over hosts England by two wickets in the finals of the Natwest Trophy at the Lord`s Cricket Ground.

Yuvi, on the event's anniversary, shared a series of pictures on social media and tagged the then England skipper, Nasser Hussain, on his post.

"#Throwback to Natwest 2002 Final. Jaan laga di thi sab ne mil ke! We were young and we wanted to win. It was a wonderful team effort that helped us beat England and clinch the trophy in this nail-biting game @nassercricket just incase you forgot," Yuvraj wrote on Twitter.

Reacting to this post, Nasser Hussain's response was much calm and cool than one might have expected.

"Some lovely photos mate .. thanks for sharing," Hussain replyed to Yuvraj.

In the Natwest final against England at Lord's in 2002, India was set a target of 326 to win the match. India was struggling at 146/5 when both Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif got together at the crease.

The duo put on a partnership of 121 runs to give India a glimmer of hope in the match. Yuvraj got out after scoring 69 runs, but Kaif batted well with the tailenders to give India a win in the final over by two wickets and with three balls to spare. Kaif remained unbeaten on 87.

As the winning run was hit, skipper Ganguly took his shirt off at the balcony of Lord's Cricket Ground to celebrate in style.