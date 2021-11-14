ICC T20 World Cup 2021: THIS is how much money Team India got out of USD 5.6 million prize money pool

The final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 is hours away and either New Zealand or Australia will be crowned as the new champion on Sunday (November 14).

While the two teams would be eager to lift the trophy for the first time, apart from winning the World Cup, they will also contest for huge prize money of $1.6 million (INR 11.89 crore).

Talking about the cash prize, how much will Team India, who lost in the group stages get?

Even for the teams knocked out early in the tournament, ICC will be rewarding them with prize money as a whopping amount of $5.6 million (INR 41.63 crore) from the pool that has been allocated for the World Cup.

How did India earn the amount?

For featuring in the Super 12 stage of the ICC tournament, Virat Kohli and his men will be getting $70,000 (INR 52 lakh) as prize money. India had managed to register three wins - Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia - in the five matches they played.

The earlier announced norms by ICC, each win in the Super 12 stage will get the team $40,000 (INR 29.73 lakh). According to this, the Men in Blue will be getting a total sum of $190,000 (INR 1.41 crore) as prize money.

As far as Team India is concerned, they were knocked out of the tournament in the Super 12 stage itself and had failed to make it to the knockouts of an ICC event for the first since 2012.

India's next assignment:

The side, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma and the guidance of Rahul Dravid, will face New Zealand at home in a three-match T20I series starting from November 17. Apart from this, the side will also face each other in two Tests commencing on November 25.