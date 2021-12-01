IPL 2022: THIS is how much eight teams can spend in mega auction after Player Retention

While the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see not eight but 10 teams play, the fans will also get to witness a whole new side will franchise allowed to retain a maximum of four players.

The eight existing teams are out were asked to submit the retention list by Monday (November 30) and with a mega auction taking place ahead of the 15th edition, several sides used all of their four retention cards, however, there were a few that opted to save money for auctions.

How much has each franchise spent on retaining players?

The salaries of players are determined by the number of retentions made by their franchise. Franchises who have made all four retentions have spent INR 42 crore from their salary purse of INR 90 crore and in such cases, the first, second, third and fourth-retained players received INR 16, 12, 8 and 6 crore respectively.

When it comes to teams retaining three players, they shredded INR 33 crore with the first, second and third receiving 15, 11 and 7 crores respectively. For franchises opting to retain two players were asked to offer INR 14 and 10 crore to their players.

A complete breakdown of the VIVO IPL 2022 Player Retention.



More details here - https://t.co/osE28OG4VS #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/TcTpKaznKd — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 30, 2021

With the retained players taking away some part of the franchise money, how much can the teams spend at the mega auction?

Delhi Capitals – INR 47.5 crore

Chennai Super Kings – INR 48 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore – INR 57 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders – INR 48 crore

Mumbai Indians – INR 48 crore

Punjab Kings – INR 72 crore

Rajasthan Royals – INR 62 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad – INR 68 crore