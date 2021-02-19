IPL Auction 2021: THIS is how much each franchise spent in Chennai
While each team has a salary cap of Rs 85 crore, however, for the mini-auction, they had limited purse to buy players for 61 slots.
The auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw 57 players getting picked from the pool of 298 players before the start of the cash-rich tournament in the month of April. Total 130 players went under the hammer, out of which 73 players remained unsold.
From breaking the record of being the most expensive player in the history of the auction to one of the captains of an international side not finding any takers, the 2021 IPL player auction saw it all. While the bowlers and the all-rounders were in huge demand, the batsmen had an off day, either they went for their base prices or were not even picked.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) had the maximum available salary cap of Rs 53.20 crore, followed by Rajasthan Royals (Rs 37.85 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 35.40 crore).
The salary cap available for other teams was: Delhi Capitals (Rs 13.40 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 10.75 crore), Mumbai Indians (Rs 15.35 crore) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 10.75 crore).
So a look at how much each team spent and on whom:
Chennai Super Kings (Amount Spent: Rs 17.35 crore)
Krishnappa Gowtham - Rs 9.25 crore
Moeen Ali - Rs 7 crore
Cheteshwar Pujara - Rs 50 lakh
K Bhagath Varma - Rs 20 lakh
C Hari Nishaanth - Rs 20 lakh
M Harisankar Reddy - Rs 20 lakh
Delhi Capitals (Amount Spent: Rs 11.25 crore)
Tom Curran - Rs 5.25 crore
Steven Smith - Rs 2.20 crore
Sam Billings - Rs 2 crore
Umesh Yadav - Rs 1 crore
Ripal Patel - Rs 20 lakh
Vishnu Vinod - Rs 20 lakh
Lukman Meriwala - Rs 20 lakh
M Siddharth - Rs 20 lakh
Kolkata Knight Riders (Amount spent Rs 7.55 crore)
Shakib Al Hasan - Rs 3.2 crore
Harbhajan Singh - Rs 2 crore
Ben Cutting - Rs 75 lakh
Karun Nair - Rs 50 lakh
Pawan Negi - Rs 50 lakh
Venkatesh Iyer - Rs 20 lakh
Sheldon Jackson - Rs 20 lakh
Vaibhav Arora - Rs 20 lakh
Mumbai Indians (Amount Spent Rs 11.70 crore)
Nathan Coulter-Nile - Rs 5 crore
Adam Milne - Rs 3.20 crore
Piyush Chawla - Rs 2.40 crore
James Neesham - Rs 50 lakh
Yudhvir Charak - Rs 20 lakh
Marco Jansen - Rs 20 lakh
Arjun Tendulkar - Rs 20 lakh
Punjab Kings (Amount spent Rs 34.40 crore)
Jhye Richardson - Rs 14 crore
Riley Meredith - Rs 8 crore
Shahrukh Khan - Rs 5.25 crore
Moises Henriques - Rs 4.20 crore
Dawid Malan - Rs 1.5 crore
Fabian Allen - Rs 75 lakh
Jalaj Saxena - Rs 30 lakh
Saurabh Kumar - Rs 20 lakh
Utkarsh Singh - Rs 20 lakh
Rajasthan Royals (Amount spent Rs 24.20 crore)
Christopher Morris - Rs 16.25 crore
Shivam Dube - Rs 4.40 crore
Chetan Sakariya - Rs 1.20 crore
Mustafizur Rahman - Rs 1 crore
Liam Livingstone - Rs 75 lakh
KC Cariappa - Rs 20 lakh
Akash Singh - Rs 20 lakh
Kuldip Yadav - Rs 20 lakh
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Amount spent Rs 35.05 crore)
Kyle Jamieson - Rs 15 crore
Glenn Maxwell - Rs 14.25 crore
Dan Christian - Rs 4.80 crore
Sachin Baby - Rs 20 lakh
Rajat Patidar - Rs 20 lakh
Mohammed Azharudeen - Rs 20 lakh
Suyash Prabhudesai - Rs 20 lakh
Kona Srikar Bharat - Rs 20 lakh
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Amount spent Rs 3.8 crore)
Kedar Jadhav - Rs 2 crore
Mujeeb Zadran - Rs 1.5 crore
J Suchith - Rs 30 lakh