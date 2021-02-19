Trending#

IPL Auction 2021: THIS is how much each franchise spent in Chennai

While each team has a salary cap of Rs 85 crore, however, for the mini-auction, they had limited purse to buy players for 61 slots.


IPL 2021 auction

Karen Noronha

DNA webdesk

Updated: Feb 19, 2021, 05:47 PM IST

The auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw 57 players getting picked from the pool of 298 players before the start of the cash-rich tournament in the month of April. Total 130 players went under the hammer, out of which 73 players remained unsold.

From breaking the record of being the most expensive player in the history of the auction to one of the captains of an international side not finding any takers, the 2021 IPL player auction saw it all. While the bowlers and the all-rounders were in huge demand, the batsmen had an off day, either they went for their base prices or were not even picked.

While each team has a salary cap of Rs 85 crore, however, for the mini-auction, they had limited purse to buy players for 61 slots.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) had the maximum available salary cap of Rs 53.20 crore, followed by Rajasthan Royals (Rs 37.85 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 35.40 crore).

The salary cap available for other teams was: Delhi Capitals (Rs 13.40 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 10.75 crore), Mumbai Indians (Rs 15.35 crore) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 10.75 crore).

So a look at how much each team spent and on whom:

Chennai Super Kings (Amount Spent: Rs 17.35 crore)

Krishnappa Gowtham - Rs 9.25 crore

Moeen Ali - Rs 7 crore

Cheteshwar Pujara - Rs 50 lakh

K Bhagath Varma - Rs 20 lakh

C Hari Nishaanth - Rs 20 lakh

M Harisankar Reddy - Rs 20 lakh

Delhi Capitals (Amount Spent: Rs 11.25 crore) 

Tom Curran - Rs 5.25 crore 

Steven Smith - Rs 2.20 crore 

Sam Billings - Rs 2 crore 

Umesh Yadav - Rs 1 crore 

Ripal Patel - Rs 20 lakh 

Vishnu Vinod - Rs 20 lakh 

Lukman Meriwala - Rs 20 lakh 

M Siddharth - Rs 20 lakh

Kolkata Knight Riders (Amount spent Rs 7.55 crore)

Shakib Al Hasan - Rs 3.2 crore 

Harbhajan Singh - Rs 2 crore 

Ben Cutting - Rs 75 lakh 

Karun Nair - Rs 50 lakh 

Pawan Negi - Rs 50 lakh 

Venkatesh Iyer - Rs 20 lakh 

Sheldon Jackson - Rs 20 lakh 

Vaibhav Arora - Rs 20 lakh

Mumbai Indians (Amount Spent Rs 11.70 crore)

Nathan Coulter-Nile - Rs 5 crore 

Adam Milne - Rs 3.20 crore 

Piyush Chawla - Rs 2.40 crore  

James Neesham - Rs 50 lakh 

Yudhvir Charak - Rs 20 lakh 

Marco Jansen - Rs 20 lakh 

Arjun Tendulkar - Rs 20 lakh

Punjab Kings (Amount spent Rs 34.40 crore)

Jhye Richardson - Rs 14 crore 

Riley Meredith - Rs 8 crore 

Shahrukh Khan - Rs 5.25 crore 

Moises Henriques - Rs 4.20 crore 

Dawid Malan - Rs 1.5 crore 

Fabian Allen - Rs 75 lakh 

Jalaj Saxena - Rs 30 lakh 

Saurabh Kumar - Rs 20 lakh 

Utkarsh Singh - Rs 20 lakh

Rajasthan Royals (Amount spent Rs 24.20 crore) 

Christopher Morris - Rs 16.25 crore 

Shivam Dube - Rs 4.40 crore 

Chetan Sakariya - Rs 1.20 crore  

Mustafizur Rahman - Rs 1 crore 

Liam Livingstone - Rs 75 lakh 

KC Cariappa - Rs 20 lakh 

Akash Singh - Rs 20 lakh 

Kuldip Yadav - Rs 20 lakh

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Amount spent Rs 35.05 crore) 

Kyle Jamieson - Rs 15 crore 

Glenn Maxwell - Rs 14.25 crore 

Dan Christian - Rs 4.80 crore 

Sachin Baby - Rs 20 lakh 

Rajat Patidar - Rs 20 lakh 

Mohammed Azharudeen - Rs 20 lakh 

Suyash Prabhudesai - Rs 20 lakh 

Kona Srikar Bharat - Rs 20 lakh 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Amount spent Rs 3.8 crore)  

Kedar Jadhav - Rs 2 crore 

Mujeeb Zadran - Rs 1.5 crore 

J Suchith - Rs 30 lakh