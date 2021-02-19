IPL Auction 2021: THIS is how much each franchise spent in Chennai

The auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw 57 players getting picked from the pool of 298 players before the start of the cash-rich tournament in the month of April. Total 130 players went under the hammer, out of which 73 players remained unsold.

From breaking the record of being the most expensive player in the history of the auction to one of the captains of an international side not finding any takers, the 2021 IPL player auction saw it all. While the bowlers and the all-rounders were in huge demand, the batsmen had an off day, either they went for their base prices or were not even picked.

While each team has a salary cap of Rs 85 crore, however, for the mini-auction, they had limited purse to buy players for 61 slots.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) had the maximum available salary cap of Rs 53.20 crore, followed by Rajasthan Royals (Rs 37.85 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 35.40 crore).

The salary cap available for other teams was: Delhi Capitals (Rs 13.40 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 10.75 crore), Mumbai Indians (Rs 15.35 crore) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 10.75 crore).

Also read IPL 2021: Chinese mobile brand Vivo returns as title sponsor

So a look at how much each team spent and on whom:

Chennai Super Kings (Amount Spent: Rs 17.35 crore)

Krishnappa Gowtham - Rs 9.25 crore

Moeen Ali - Rs 7 crore

Cheteshwar Pujara - Rs 50 lakh

K Bhagath Varma - Rs 20 lakh

C Hari Nishaanth - Rs 20 lakh

M Harisankar Reddy - Rs 20 lakh

Delhi Capitals (Amount Spent: Rs 11.25 crore)

Tom Curran - Rs 5.25 crore

Steven Smith - Rs 2.20 crore

Sam Billings - Rs 2 crore

Umesh Yadav - Rs 1 crore

Ripal Patel - Rs 20 lakh

Vishnu Vinod - Rs 20 lakh

Lukman Meriwala - Rs 20 lakh

M Siddharth - Rs 20 lakh

Kolkata Knight Riders (Amount spent Rs 7.55 crore)

Shakib Al Hasan - Rs 3.2 crore

Harbhajan Singh - Rs 2 crore

Ben Cutting - Rs 75 lakh

Karun Nair - Rs 50 lakh

Pawan Negi - Rs 50 lakh

Venkatesh Iyer - Rs 20 lakh

Sheldon Jackson - Rs 20 lakh

Vaibhav Arora - Rs 20 lakh

Mumbai Indians (Amount Spent Rs 11.70 crore)

Nathan Coulter-Nile - Rs 5 crore

Adam Milne - Rs 3.20 crore

Piyush Chawla - Rs 2.40 crore

James Neesham - Rs 50 lakh

Yudhvir Charak - Rs 20 lakh

Marco Jansen - Rs 20 lakh

Arjun Tendulkar - Rs 20 lakh

Punjab Kings (Amount spent Rs 34.40 crore)

Jhye Richardson - Rs 14 crore

Riley Meredith - Rs 8 crore

Shahrukh Khan - Rs 5.25 crore

Moises Henriques - Rs 4.20 crore

Dawid Malan - Rs 1.5 crore

Fabian Allen - Rs 75 lakh

Jalaj Saxena - Rs 30 lakh

Saurabh Kumar - Rs 20 lakh

Utkarsh Singh - Rs 20 lakh

Rajasthan Royals (Amount spent Rs 24.20 crore)

Christopher Morris - Rs 16.25 crore

Shivam Dube - Rs 4.40 crore

Chetan Sakariya - Rs 1.20 crore

Mustafizur Rahman - Rs 1 crore

Liam Livingstone - Rs 75 lakh

KC Cariappa - Rs 20 lakh

Akash Singh - Rs 20 lakh

Kuldip Yadav - Rs 20 lakh

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Amount spent Rs 35.05 crore)

Kyle Jamieson - Rs 15 crore

Glenn Maxwell - Rs 14.25 crore

Dan Christian - Rs 4.80 crore

Sachin Baby - Rs 20 lakh

Rajat Patidar - Rs 20 lakh

Mohammed Azharudeen - Rs 20 lakh

Suyash Prabhudesai - Rs 20 lakh

Kona Srikar Bharat - Rs 20 lakh

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Amount spent Rs 3.8 crore)

Kedar Jadhav - Rs 2 crore

Mujeeb Zadran - Rs 1.5 crore

J Suchith - Rs 30 lakh