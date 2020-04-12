This is how MS Dhoni, R Ashwin's cricket academies are providing coaching during coronavirus lockdown

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni and spin-bowler Ravichandran Ashwin are providing live coaching on Facebook for its trainees over the past week amid coronavirus lockdown across the nation.

The rapid spread of the virus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the spread of novel coronavirus.

According to recent reports from numerous outlets, MS Dhoni Cricket Academy is trying to cope with the current pandemic situation, while keeping social distancing in mind.

Meanwhile, Ashwin's academy is also exploring ideas to keep their classes running where Ravichandran himself interacts and provides tips to his students.

However, unlike Ashwin, Dhoni isn't directly involved in the coaching of his academy but hold major shares and provides key inputs instead.

“There are aspects that can be sharpened even on the terrace or any little expanse inside the house without hurling the ball. Bowlers can work on things like grip, loading, building action and action without releasing the ball," chief coach of MSDCA, Satrajit Lahiri, was quoted as saying.

"If they get these things right, the release will become better. Spinners, in particular, can do a lot at home. Plenty of things look minute but require constant polishing. Things like backlift, defending, playing strokes can be perfected by doing shadow practice."

"The online tutorials have separate episodes on batting, fast and spin bowling, fielding and wicketkeeping. There are chapters on mental and physical fitness as well," he further added.

As cases of coronavirus see a huge increase across the country, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday intensified the testing strategy for COVID-19 cases, especially in hotspots and evacuees centres that have been identified by the central government.

Prime Minister Modi has said that he has received suggestions from experts and all of them have recommended the extension of nationwide lockdown in India.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 7529 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 242 fatalities have been reported.