This is how Chris Lynn responded to being released by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of IPL 2020

Australian cricketer Chris Lynn has expressed his thoughts on Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) decision to let him go ahead of the 2020 season of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Despite the Kolkata franchise releasing him from its squad, Lynn has no hard feeling towards them.

The 29-year-old smashed 405 runs for KKR at a strike-rate of 139.65 in 13 matches last season.

"I have got a really good relationship with the KKR owners, support staff, head coach. There are no hard feeling there at all. More important is keeping those relationships nice and strong," Lynn was quoted as saying on Monday (November 18).

KKR in total released 13 players on November 15 but Lynn expressed his thoughts on how he is hoping to secure a new contract at the auction in December.

"There are players twice as good as me that have been released from franchises so KKR want to win the tournament and that's the priority for (head coach) Brendon McCullum," he said.

"The auctions coming up, so if I happen to score a few more runs and be fresh in the mind of some coaches, that's a positive."

"When you get closer to a hundred, you want to get there," he claimed after his outing against Abu Dhabi.

"But at the end of the day, the guy at the other end was hitting boundaries as well."

Also read Mushtaq Ahmed reveals how cricket fans can help improve India-Pakistan turmoil

"So to get to 139 on that wicket was a really good job. Would have been nice to get first hundred of T10 but there are plenty of games left so will hopefully get another opportunity to do that. I got a slow start so happy."