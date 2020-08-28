Search icon
This is how Chennai Super Kings welcomed Virat Kohli to 'Daddies Army' - See post

RCB skipper Virat Kohli took to his social media account to share the special news with the fans and captioned a happy picture with Anushka Sharma, cradling her baby bump.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 28, 2020, 01:42 PM IST

Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma gave a surprise to their everyone when they announced that they will be welcoming their first child together in January 2021. Virat took to his social media to share the special news with the world and captioned a happy picture with Anushka, cradling her baby bump. Reacting to this post, best wishes started flooding in to congratulate the pair, with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also being one of them.

Virat captioned the picture saying, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Responding to this, CSK replied: "All the yellov3 to you guys. Welcome to the #DaddiesArmy!"

Recently, Kohli, while speaking to Indian opener Mayank Agarwal in the Latest Episode of the 'Open nets with Mayank', showered praises over Anushka for changing him as a person for a good. The 31-year-old further claimed that he is very ''grateful and blessed'' to have a life partner like Anushka.

"I give her full credit for making me see different sides of things altogether and I am so grateful that she is my life partner. Because you learn from each other. I was a very close person, I wasn't a very practical person before," Kohli said.

"So when you see another person and know that your life partner has a different outlook on things. You invariably are challenged to see another point of view said Indian skipper during the candid chat with Mayank."

"So that was something that changed my mindset completely and chase me as a person completely."

In another 2018 interview, Virat had also opened up about having and building his family. He had said that whenever he has kids, he wants to give them all his time. "I have a life. I have a family. I will have kids. They deserve all my time. That is something that is very, very clear, and close to my heart. I want no part of my career being flashed into my house. I want no part of my trophies, my achievements, nothing in my house when our kids are growing up," Virat had said.

