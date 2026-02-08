'This is how champions rise': Yuvraj Singh applauds Nepal's giant-killing bid, Dale Steyn steps in with surprise offer

Yuvraj Singh praised Nepal’s fearless showing against top teams, saying “the world is watching” their rise. The performance also drew a surprise offer from Dale Steyn, highlighting the growing respect for Nepal’s giant-killing run in the T20 World Cup.

For the second consecutive day, an associate nation has brought a former world champion to the edge. However, unlike the previous close calls, Nepal truly shocked England, coming remarkably close to achieving one of the greatest upsets in T20 World Cup history. Chasing a target of 185 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where a large number of Nepalese fans passionately supported their team, the ICC associate team brought the requirement down to just 10 runs needed from the last six balls. Nevertheless, Sam Curran maintained his composure in the final moments, preventing England from experiencing a surprising start to their campaign. Despite the loss, Nepal's bold performance received widespread acclaim from former cricketers.

Initially, it seemed like a mismatch was on the horizon after half-centuries from captain Harry Brook (53) and Jacob Bethell (55) propelled England to a total of 184 for 7. Yet, Rohit Paudel’s team refused to back down. The captain scored a quick 39, while Kushal Bhurtel (29) and Dipendra Singh Airee (44) led a determined chase that raised concerns in the English camp.

Ultimately, Nepal fell heartbreakingly short, with Curran allowing only four runs in the final over, finishing at 180 for 6.

The performance garnered praise from all corners of the cricketing community. Former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Irfan Pathan commended Nepal’s progress, while South African legend Dale Steyn took it a step further by publicly offering to mentor the team.

“Huge respect to Nepal. Took on one of the best teams in the world, stayed in the fight till the very last ball and showed what belief and heart can do. This is how teams grow and champions rise. The cricketing world is watching!” Yuvraj tweeted.

“So the finishing touches were missing, but Nepal are clearly on the right path. Great to see them put England under the pump,” Pathan wrote.

Steyn’s message, however, captured the most attention. "Nepal, I offer my services to you if you ever need ’em! Up, up and UP!" he tweeted.

Nepal's next challenge will be against another former champion, the West Indies, on February 15 at the same venue.

