Aryan Khan's reaction when Shahrukh Khan's name came up in IPL Auction 2021 is priceless

In the ongoing mini-auction, Preity Zinta purchased Tamil Nadu's explosive batsman Shahrukh Khan for Rs. 5.25 crores for her Punjab Kings franchise.

The uncapped player drew oodles of bids starting with Delhi Capitals. Soon, Royal Challengers Bangalore joined in and there was no stopping to biding. IPL Auction 2021 Live

But once Delhi backed out, Punjab Kings joined the race and continued to bid for Shahrukh Khan. The one-time IPL finalists were keen to get his services and they made the winning bid worth Rs 5.25 crore.

However, keeping the bidding aside, once the player's name was mentioned, Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan - who is sitting at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) auction table was seen smiling. The cameraman surely caught the happy moment.

Not just that, soon after Preity Zinta made the final bid, she turned towards the KKR auction table and was seen telling Aryan that she got Shahrukh Khan.

Talking of the cricketer Shahrukh Khan, he played 31 T20s for Tamil Nadu. He has 293 runs and 2 wickets in the shortest format has scored 88 runs at a strike-rate of 220.00 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Apart from Shahrukh, Punjab Kings spent big on Jhye Richardson (14 crores) and Riley Meredith (8 crores). They also bid for Dawid Malan and roped in the top-ranked T20 batsman at his base price of Rs 1.5 crore.