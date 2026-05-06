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'This is child labour': RR under spotlight as activist makes shocking claim about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Rajasthan Royals and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi found themselves at the centre of controversy after an activist bizarrely claimed the youngster’s participation in IPL 2026 amounted to “child labour”. The unusual remark has sparked widespread debate across social media.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 06, 2026, 06:54 PM IST

'This is child labour': RR under spotlight as activist makes shocking claim about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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RR is caught up in another storm, all thanks to a Karnataka activist who claims letting 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play in the IPL amounts to child labour. This activist accused RR of exploiting Vaibhav and says he’ll take them to court.

Shivakumar Nayak made his point loud and clear on a Kannada channel, calling RR out for “child labour.” And honestly, the timing couldn’t be worse for RR—just days after someone criticized them for Lakshmi Mittal’s huge Rs. 15,600 crore takeover. Now, they’re facing fresh heat.

He said, “This 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is being exploited. He’s just a child and RR is letting him play pro cricket in the IPL instead of focusing on his studies. This is child labour. How can they let a minor play in a tournament like this?” He went further, promising to file a police complaint or legal case against RR for breaking child rights and labour laws. “Don’t let this boy play in the IPL,” he insisted. “He should be studying, not playing cricket.”

Also read| 'He is ready': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets fresh backing for India T20I debut after IPL heroics

But what do the rules actually say?

Vaibhav turned 15 on March 27, so by ICC standards, he’s old enough to play international cricket. The rule is pretty clear: as long as a player is 15 or older when the squad’s submitted or on the day of the first match, they’re eligible. Funny enough, Vaibhav was just 14 when he played the U-19 World Cup, but the ICC allows exceptions for “exceptional” players with the right circumstances. They have a committee to decide these cases, and Vaibhav got the nod.

Now, what about BCCI rules?

For BCCI, if an U-16 or U-19 player’s played at least one first-class match, he can play the IPL. Vaibhav hit that milestone way early—he debuted for Bihar against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy at age 12. That means he qualified for IPL in 2025 and 2026. And he’s having a standout season in 2026: 404 runs in 10 innings, averaging 40.40, and a blazing strike rate of 237.65.

So, while some see controversy, the rule books seem to back Vaibhav’s spot in the league. The debate’s on, but RR and Vaibhav have played by the book.

Also read| 'Not a serious cricket team': DC face major backlash as ex-IND star questions team strategy amid IPL 2026 playoff race

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