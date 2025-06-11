BCCI posted a picture of Shubman Gill wearing the Team India blazer, which led to some fans making fun of it online. India is set to face England in a Test series that begins on June 20.

Team India is poised to embark on a new chapter in its Test cricket history, with Shubman Gill assuming the captaincy for the first time. The eagerly awaited five-match Test series against England is set to commence on June 20, signifying a crucial transition for the Indian team. With veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli having recently stepped away from the longest format, the onus now falls on the young and promising leader, Gill.

In spite of the absence of two modern legends, both Indian fans and management are hopeful that Gill’s leadership will infuse a new energy and strategic mindset. This series will serve as a critical evaluation for Gill, not just as a batsman but also as a strategist. India aims to recover and assert its dominance at home under his leadership.

As the BCCI released images of Gill donning the Team India blazer in anticipation of the Test series, social media erupted—not with accolades, but with mockery. Numerous fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to ridicule the young captain’s pose, outfit, and facial expressions, with some deeming it ‘over the top’ while others likened him to fashion models rather than a cricket captain.

The trolling reflects the immense pressure that comes with leading the national team, particularly in a cricket-obsessed nation like India. While some users defended Gill and praised his self-assured appearance, others did not hesitate to mock him through memes and sarcastic comments. What was intended to be a proud moment in his career instead became a target for mixed online reactions.

Here's how fans reacted:

Sorry to say but absolutely zero aura https://t.co/3cvC3zgNPN — Dipankar (@DipankrX) June 11, 2025

Might be the start of a great new era but those are the most auraless pictures of an Indian Test Captain. — Inswinger (@sarthshah99) June 11, 2025

Not my captain.



Shreyas Iyer was better choice than Gill. — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) June 11, 2025

Woman leading the men team. Real Women empowerment — Rahul (@BeingTrickyy) June 11, 2025

no man, this is just chaotic pic.twitter.com/DwWh7lzwar — himanshu (@himanshustwts) June 11, 2025

Not my captain... Even if he wins 5-0 — Abhy (@abhytwts) June 11, 2025

Saar, what is the process to change the captain? — Ankit Uttam (@ankituttam) June 11, 2025

Amidst the clamor of social media, India enters the series with a strong lineup featuring vice-captain Rishabh Pant, experienced players KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah, alongside a host of young talents eager to leave their mark.

The team appears well-balanced and prepared to face a formidable England squad.

India squad for England tour: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna , Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

