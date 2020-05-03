'This IPL would be the most special of all IPLs in the past 12 years': Gautam Gambhir

As the coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt, players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released an official order to extend the ongoing lockdown by two more weeks from May 4. This allowed the migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded all across the nation to get back home by special trains.

Former Team India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has now revealed that the Indian Premier League (IPL) has the power to lift up the mood of the entire nation.

"As a politician, if you ask me then I would say it is very important for us to save the lives of the people."

"But if you want to change the mood of the country, not all IPLs are to win or lose, some are to change the mood of the country. So there could not be anything better than IPL for that," Gambhir told Sports Tak.

The 13th season of IPL, which BCCI decided to suspend until further notice, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India.

"I know, many people will say that IPL is more important for you, but personally, if IPL happens this year, as an Indian I feel, then any franchise should not look it from the way of winning or losing, they should look it in a way to change the spirit of the nation," Gambhir added.

"When the world has been brought to a standstill, then there seems to be negativity around, but when people will watch IPL, the atmosphere would change. So this IPL would be the most special of all the IPLs in the past 12 years. Even if it happens closed doors or without overseas players, or whoever wins, it does not matter, eventually, the nation will win."

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.