This Indian has most man of series awards in Tests, it’s not Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or Rahul Dravid

While Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli rule across ODIs and T20Is, a new hero of Indian cricket emerges when it comes to player of the series awards in Test matches.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 09:09 AM IST

When it comes to individual honours in Indian cricket, legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar and current talisman Virat Kohli are at the top of the ladder across multiple domains. Sachin has the most man of the match awards in Test cricket (14), highest globally in One-Day cricket (62), as well as when looked at total number across formats (76). 

Virat Kohli leads India and world cricket in most man of the match awards in T20Is (15) and is only behind Sachin in ODIs at 38. Across all formats, he comes just behind Sachin with 63 awards in total. 

But when it comes to player of the series awards, a new hero of Indian cricket emerges in Test matches. While Sachin and Virat stick to the top in ODIs and T20Is, it is star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who has the most man of the series award for any Indian to his credit. 

Ashwin’s tally of 10 Man of the Series awards in Tests is second only to Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralitharan (11). However, the right-arm off-spinner has done so in just 37 series compared to the total 61 that Muralitharan played. This shows the effectiveness of Ashwin and his long term impact on the longest-format for India. The next Indian with highest player of the series awards in Tests is former explosive opener Virender Sehwag with 5 in 39 series.

Sachin has most player of the series awards in ODIs across countries (15) while Virat has 10. Virat Kohli has most T20I man of the series awards (7). Across formats, Kohli and Sachin are joint top with 20 total man of the series awards.

