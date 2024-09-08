This Indian cricketer has the most expensive and luxurious home, it's not Kohli, Rohit, Sachin or Dhoni

Rohit resides in a Rs 30 crore apartment, Kohli in a Rs 80 crore villa, and Sachin in a luxurious 'dream house' worth Rs 80 crore. However, the title for the cricketer with the most expensive home goes to a surprising individual.

Renowned Indian cricket stars such as Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are widely recognized for their substantial wealth, investing in opulent properties like mansions, farmhouses, and bungalows. Kohli's Rs 80 crore residence in Gurgaon, Rohit Sharma's Rs 30 crore sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, and Dhoni's Rs 100 crore luxury farmhouse are all notable examples of their extravagant lifestyles. However, the cricketer with the most expensive home surpasses these legends, and surprisingly, it's neither Kohli, Dhoni, Sachin nor Sharma.

Mridula Kumari Jadeja, a female Indian cricket player from Gujarat, holds the title for owning the most expensive home, outshining her male counterparts.

Let's delve into the captivating story behind this lavish abode.

At the age of 33, Mridula Kumari Jadeja has made significant contributions to cricket, representing Saurashtra and the West Zone. Her impressive career includes 36 women's Twenty20 matches and 46 limited-over matches.

In addition to her athletic accomplishments, Jadeja is a vocal advocate for gender pay equality in sports, having led the Saurashtra women's team.

What truly distinguishes her is her royal lineage. Jadeja is a member of the esteemed royal family of Rajkot, with her father, Mandhatasinh Jadeja, being crowned Thakor Saheb of Rajkot in 2020. He is not only a successful businessman but also a revered figure in the Gujarati community, and the proud owner of Ranjit Vilas Palace.

This historic palace, constructed by Bawajiraj Mehrmansinhji in 1870, sprawls over 225 acres in Rajkot and features a Gothic-inspired architecture with over 100 rooms. The property includes a garage housing an impressive collection of vintage cars and a temple dedicated to the Hindu goddess Ashapura Mata.

Mridula Jadeja's Instagram provides a captivating glimpse into the opulent interiors of the Ranjit Vilas Palace. Surprisingly, this property is estimated to be valued at Rs 4,500 crore, showcasing the grandeur and historical significance of this iconic landmark in Rajkot.

The Ranjit Vilas Palace is not simply a residence; it stands as a symbol of prestige and heritage in Rajkot. Its impact is felt even at the new international airport in Rajkot, where the architectural design of the facade draws inspiration from the palace, seamlessly blending traditional motifs with modern aesthetics.

In a remarkable display of innovation, the jail designs within the palace have been repurposed to regulate the internal temperature at the airport. The narrative surrounding Mridula Kumari Jadeja and her family's palace is a fascinating tale that intertwines elements of sportsmanship, royalty, and architectural influence, creating a truly captivating story.

