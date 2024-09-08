Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ratan Tata's company invests Rs 950 crore in this firm, plans to build...

This Indian cricketer has the most expensive and luxurious home, it's not Kohli, Rohit, Sachin or Dhoni

First suspected Mpox case detected in India: Know symptoms, prevention, transmission of this virus

Bangladesh plans to extradite ex-PM Sheikh Hasina from India, put her on trial for….

Amid Champions Trophy row, PCB chief breaks silence on Jay Shah’s appointment as ICC chairman

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ratan Tata's company invests Rs 950 crore in this firm, plans to build...

Ratan Tata's company invests Rs 950 crore in this firm, plans to build...

This Indian cricketer has the most expensive and luxurious home, it's not Kohli, Rohit, Sachin or Dhoni

This Indian cricketer has the most expensive and luxurious home, it's not Kohli, Rohit, Sachin or Dhoni

First suspected Mpox case detected in India: Know symptoms, prevention, transmission of this virus

First suspected Mpox case detected in India: Know symptoms, prevention, transmission of this virus

8 vegetarian foods that help control blood sugar naturally

8 vegetarian foods that help control blood sugar naturally

8 benefits of consuming soaked moong daily

8 benefits of consuming soaked moong daily

8 films, including one Hollywood blockbuster, Amitabh Bachchan rejected

8 films, including one Hollywood blockbuster, Amitabh Bachchan rejected

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

'खइके पान बनारस वाला' गाने पर ठुमके लगाते नजर आए BJP विधायक, डांस का Video हुआ वायरल

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

कारगिल युद्ध में शामिल थी पाकिस्तान की सेना, पाकिस्तानी आर्मी चीफ का कबूलनामा, Video Viral

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Danish Sood talks about Call Me Bae, Naam Nishan Namak, challenges of being outsider: 'We don't get...' | Exclusive

Danish Sood talks about Call Me Bae, Naam Nishan Namak, challenges of being outsider: 'We don't get...' | Exclusive

When Ranveer Singh wished to have a baby girl 'as cute as' Deepika Padukone: 'Ek aisi de de mujhe, meri life...'

When Ranveer Singh wished to have a baby girl 'as cute as' Deepika Padukone: 'Ek aisi de de mujhe, meri life...'

This actor started with small role, was terrified to say a dialogue, later became superstar, gave 15 back-to-back hits

This actor started with small role, was terrified to say a dialogue, later became superstar, gave 15 back-to-back hits

HomeCricket

Cricket

This Indian cricketer has the most expensive and luxurious home, it's not Kohli, Rohit, Sachin or Dhoni

Rohit resides in a Rs 30 crore apartment, Kohli in a Rs 80 crore villa, and Sachin in a luxurious 'dream house' worth Rs 80 crore. However, the title for the cricketer with the most expensive home goes to a surprising individual.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 06:45 PM IST

This Indian cricketer has the most expensive and luxurious home, it's not Kohli, Rohit, Sachin or Dhoni
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Renowned Indian cricket stars such as Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are widely recognized for their substantial wealth, investing in opulent properties like mansions, farmhouses, and bungalows. Kohli's Rs 80 crore residence in Gurgaon, Rohit Sharma's Rs 30 crore sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, and Dhoni's Rs 100 crore luxury farmhouse are all notable examples of their extravagant lifestyles. However, the cricketer with the most expensive home surpasses these legends, and surprisingly, it's neither Kohli, Dhoni, Sachin nor Sharma.

Mridula Kumari Jadeja, a female Indian cricket player from Gujarat, holds the title for owning the most expensive home, outshining her male counterparts. 

Let's delve into the captivating story behind this lavish abode.

At the age of 33, Mridula Kumari Jadeja has made significant contributions to cricket, representing Saurashtra and the West Zone. Her impressive career includes 36 women's Twenty20 matches and 46 limited-over matches.

In addition to her athletic accomplishments, Jadeja is a vocal advocate for gender pay equality in sports, having led the Saurashtra women's team.

What truly distinguishes her is her royal lineage. Jadeja is a member of the esteemed royal family of Rajkot, with her father, Mandhatasinh Jadeja, being crowned Thakor Saheb of Rajkot in 2020. He is not only a successful businessman but also a revered figure in the Gujarati community, and the proud owner of Ranjit Vilas Palace.

This historic palace, constructed by Bawajiraj Mehrmansinhji in 1870, sprawls over 225 acres in Rajkot and features a Gothic-inspired architecture with over 100 rooms. The property includes a garage housing an impressive collection of vintage cars and a temple dedicated to the Hindu goddess Ashapura Mata.

Mridula Jadeja's Instagram provides a captivating glimpse into the opulent interiors of the Ranjit Vilas Palace. Surprisingly, this property is estimated to be valued at Rs 4,500 crore, showcasing the grandeur and historical significance of this iconic landmark in Rajkot.

The Ranjit Vilas Palace is not simply a residence; it stands as a symbol of prestige and heritage in Rajkot. Its impact is felt even at the new international airport in Rajkot, where the architectural design of the facade draws inspiration from the palace, seamlessly blending traditional motifs with modern aesthetics.

In a remarkable display of innovation, the jail designs within the palace have been repurposed to regulate the internal temperature at the airport. The narrative surrounding Mridula Kumari Jadeja and her family's palace is a fascinating tale that intertwines elements of sportsmanship, royalty, and architectural influence, creating a truly captivating story.

Also read| Amid Champions Trophy row, PCB chief breaks silence on Jay Shah’s appointment as ICC chairman

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

During PM Modi's visit, India, Singapore call for peaceful resolution of disputes in South China Sea

During PM Modi's visit, India, Singapore call for peaceful resolution of disputes in South China Sea

Meet Indian genius who established 10 famous brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, runs iconic...

Meet Indian genius who established 10 famous brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, runs iconic...

Paris Paralympics: Harvinder Singh, Preethi Pal to be India's flagbearers for closing ceremony

Paris Paralympics: Harvinder Singh, Preethi Pal to be India's flagbearers for closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh become parents, blessed with baby girl

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh become parents, blessed with baby girl

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Election ‘Nostradamus’ predicts next US President, claims it will be...

Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump: Election ‘Nostradamus’ predicts next US President, claims it will be...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

From getting secretly engaged to becoming parents to baby girl: A look at Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's love story

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

6 reasons why you should buy Volkswagen Virtus

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Apple to Amazon: First products launched by big tech giants

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, film earned...

Made in Rs 82 crore, this superstar's film crashed after bumper opening, debutant actress left Bollywood, film earned...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

This film won five National Awards, hero acted for free; Manoj Bajpayee was first choice for villain, was replaced by...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement