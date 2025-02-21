Despite not being the most famous or intimidating player on the team, he proved to be a formidable opponent for Shoaib Akhtar, Pakistan's fastest bowler.

Every major cricket rivalry has its share of shocking moments, when an unlikely hero steps forward to take center stage. There were many heroes to rely on in the fierce conflicts between India and Pakistan. But it was not a front-line batsman like Sourav Ganguly or Sachin Tendulkar who most bothered Pakistani great Shoaib Akhtar.

Even though he was not the most well-known player in the team or the most menacing sight on the field, he turned into a nightmare for Shoaib Akhtar, Pakistan's fastest bowler. The 2004 tour to Pakistan for Team India was not only groundbreaking on the field but also temporarily improved relations between the two countries, with people across borders sharing pleasant exchanges.

For Shoaib Akhtar, that series remained unforgettable, not just for the intense battles, but for one unexpected adversary. Lakshmipathy Balaji, the unassuming bowler, had etched his name into the storied history of the rivalry—not only as a performer but as the man who had turned the Rawalpindi Express into a reluctant admirer.

It was a duel that caught everyone off guard. Shoaib Akhtar, renowned for his raw pace and aggression, had struck fear into batsmen worldwide. However, every time he bowled to Balaji, the Indian tailender had a response. More often than not, that response came in the form of a six. At one point, frustrated by Balaji's audacity, Akhtar confronted him.

"Mr. Balaji, do you know I'm the fastest bowler? If that ball hits your chest, you'll be dead on the spot," Akhtar recalled recently in the Netflix documentary The Greatest Rivalry.

Despite the challenge posed by Akhtar, Balaji stayed resolute and kept swinging with purpose. The results were remarkable as he consistently connected with the bat, even when the ball was sometimes hard to see. What truly distinguished Balaji's bold counterattack was the response from the Pakistani crowd, renowned for their steadfast support of their team. They found themselves cheering for him, drawn in by his fearless stance against Akhtar. It was a quintessential underdog tale, featuring a young player courageously facing one of the sport's most daunting opponents.

"Our number 11 would have hit you for sixes. What kind of a fast bowler are you?" Akhtar said Indian players' teasing him.

Balaji's career began with ups and downs, struggling initially in international cricket but eventually forming a lethal partnership with Irfan Pathan. He played a crucial role in India's historic series win in Pakistan in 2004. However, a back injury almost ended his career in 2005, but he fought back and regained his form, playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and making a comeback to the ODI and T20I sides. Despite some good performances, he never played for India again after the 2012 World T20. Balaji continued to excel for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket, eventually retiring as the best fast bowler from the state.

