Headlines

Shweta Tiwari shares experience working in Indian Police Force: ‘Filmy people make TV actors feel small but…’

Weather Forecast: IMD issues cold day warning in five states for next 2 days; check details here

COVID-19 test made mandatory for patients with respiratory diseases, flu-like illnesses in this state

Ankita Lokhande gets Abhishek Kumar evicted from BB17 for slapping Samarth Jurel, netizens slam actress: 'Shame on you'

ICAI CA Result 2023: CA Final, Intermediate November result likely on January 9, details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shweta Tiwari shares experience working in Indian Police Force: ‘Filmy people make TV actors feel small but…’

This Indian batter had highest scores in first class, List A cricket in 2023; it's not Kohli, Shubman, Rahul, Rohit

'10 seconds mein 10 rehpata': Tehelka Bhai reacts to Abhishek Kumar slapping Samarth Jurel in Bigg Boss 17- Watch

Top 10 Pakistan batters with most ODI centuries

10 reasons why pistachios are good for health

Ten 40+ Bollywood celebs who are happily unmarried

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Ankita Lokhande gets Abhishek Kumar evicted from BB17 for slapping Samarth Jurel, netizens slam actress: 'Shame on you'

Shweta Tiwari shares experience working in Indian Police Force: ‘Filmy people make TV actors feel small but…’

Vishnu Manchu's 5-years-old son Avram to debut in Kannappa, actor pens heartfelt note; fans react: 'Next-gen star'

HomeCricket

Cricket

This Indian batter had highest scores in first class, List A cricket in 2023; it's not Kohli, Shubman, Rahul, Rohit

The right- handed batter had a remarkable year in 2023, particularly in First-class and List A cricket, where he broke numerous records and made a name for himself.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 08:13 PM IST

article-main
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prithvi Shaw has often been hailed as the next prodigy in Indian cricket, but unfortunately, he has struggled to live up to the lofty expectations on the international stage. Despite being the first player from the 2018 U19 batch to make his debut for India, Shaw has had limited opportunities to showcase his talent in all three formats. Surprisingly, his fellow batchmate, Shubman Gill, has surpassed him and is now considered the hottest property in Indian cricket due to his impressive performances in recent matches.

However, Shaw had a remarkable year in 2023, particularly in First-class and List A cricket, where he broke numerous records and made a name for himself.

In 2023, the 23-year-old delivered a stunning double-hundred against Somerset, leaving a trail of shattered records in his wake. His explosive knock of 244 off just 153 balls not only established a new benchmark for individual scores in List A cricket but also solidified his position as a force to be reckoned with.

Following his record-breaking innings, Shaw continued his remarkable form by scoring another century during a One-Day Cup 2023 match against Durham. Displaying his exceptional batting skills, he reached his century in just 68 balls and sealed the victory for his team with a boundary and two sixes off consecutive deliveries, leading them to a six-wicket triumph in a challenging 199-run chase.

In January 2023, Prithvi Shaw made a remarkable achievement in the world of cricket. He hammered an impressive score of 379, which stands as the second-highest score in the Ranji Trophy. Only Bhausaheb Nimbalkar's historic 443 surpasses Shaw's incredible feat. Notably, Shaw's score also holds the distinction of being the highest ever achieved by an Indian opener in First-Class cricket. This outstanding performance played a crucial role in guiding Mumbai to a mammoth total of 687 for four in a highly significant clash against Assam in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B.

At the young age of 23, Shaw accomplished his maiden triple hundred in First-Class cricket in a mere 326 balls. The moment of triumph came when he took a single off Roshan Alam, marking a significant milestone in his career.

During his remarkable innings, Shaw had a stroke of luck when he was dropped by Assam captain Gokul Sharma at short extra-cover off a delivery by Purkayastha. Despite this reprieve, the Assam bowlers, with the exception of Riyan Parag, failed to make a significant impact. Shaw appeared to be on track to reach the 400-run mark, but unfortunately, he fell short by 21 runs. It was his India U-19 teammate, Riyan, who denied him the opportunity by trapping him leg-before in the final over before Lunch.

Nevertheless, Shaw had already left an indelible mark on the game by shattering records. He surpassed Sanjay Manjrekar's record of the highest individual score (377 not out) for Mumbai in the history of the Ranji Trophy.

Delhi Capitals retained Shaw ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction.

Shaw, who made his IPL debut in 2018, had a forgetful campaign in IPL 2023, in which he tallied 106 runs across eight matches, having averaged 13.25.

READ| T20 World Cup 2024 schedule announced, India to face arch-rivals Pakistan on...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Beautiful bride gracefully dances to Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai, internet loves it

Meet man who acquired struggling company together with Amitabh Bachchan, built it into Rs 28000 crore giant

Covid-19: India witnesses 760 new cases, 2 deaths amid JN.1 spike, active cases rise to 4,423

Spider emerges from man's ear in terrifying viral video, internet is scared

MP collector who questioned 'aukat' of driver transferred, CM Mohan Yadav says won’t tolerate such language

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE