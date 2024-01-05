This Indian batter had highest scores in first class, List A cricket in 2023; it's not Kohli, Shubman, Rahul, Rohit

The right- handed batter had a remarkable year in 2023, particularly in First-class and List A cricket, where he broke numerous records and made a name for himself.

Prithvi Shaw has often been hailed as the next prodigy in Indian cricket, but unfortunately, he has struggled to live up to the lofty expectations on the international stage. Despite being the first player from the 2018 U19 batch to make his debut for India, Shaw has had limited opportunities to showcase his talent in all three formats. Surprisingly, his fellow batchmate, Shubman Gill, has surpassed him and is now considered the hottest property in Indian cricket due to his impressive performances in recent matches.

In 2023, the 23-year-old delivered a stunning double-hundred against Somerset, leaving a trail of shattered records in his wake. His explosive knock of 244 off just 153 balls not only established a new benchmark for individual scores in List A cricket but also solidified his position as a force to be reckoned with.

Following his record-breaking innings, Shaw continued his remarkable form by scoring another century during a One-Day Cup 2023 match against Durham. Displaying his exceptional batting skills, he reached his century in just 68 balls and sealed the victory for his team with a boundary and two sixes off consecutive deliveries, leading them to a six-wicket triumph in a challenging 199-run chase.

In January 2023, Prithvi Shaw made a remarkable achievement in the world of cricket. He hammered an impressive score of 379, which stands as the second-highest score in the Ranji Trophy. Only Bhausaheb Nimbalkar's historic 443 surpasses Shaw's incredible feat. Notably, Shaw's score also holds the distinction of being the highest ever achieved by an Indian opener in First-Class cricket. This outstanding performance played a crucial role in guiding Mumbai to a mammoth total of 687 for four in a highly significant clash against Assam in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B.

At the young age of 23, Shaw accomplished his maiden triple hundred in First-Class cricket in a mere 326 balls. The moment of triumph came when he took a single off Roshan Alam, marking a significant milestone in his career.

During his remarkable innings, Shaw had a stroke of luck when he was dropped by Assam captain Gokul Sharma at short extra-cover off a delivery by Purkayastha. Despite this reprieve, the Assam bowlers, with the exception of Riyan Parag, failed to make a significant impact. Shaw appeared to be on track to reach the 400-run mark, but unfortunately, he fell short by 21 runs. It was his India U-19 teammate, Riyan, who denied him the opportunity by trapping him leg-before in the final over before Lunch.

Nevertheless, Shaw had already left an indelible mark on the game by shattering records. He surpassed Sanjay Manjrekar's record of the highest individual score (377 not out) for Mumbai in the history of the Ranji Trophy.

Delhi Capitals retained Shaw ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction.

Shaw, who made his IPL debut in 2018, had a forgetful campaign in IPL 2023, in which he tallied 106 runs across eight matches, having averaged 13.25.

