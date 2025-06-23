Bangladesh selectors have made five changes in their ODI squad for the upcoming 3-match series against Sri Lanka. These changes include the comeback of a Hindu player, whose name is...

Several changes have been made in the Bangladesh squad for the ODI series against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh Cricket Board has made several changes in their ODI squad for the upcoming 3-match series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to be held in July. Bangladesh have announced five changes ahead of the series, which includes one Hindu player as well. Yes, you read it right! His name is Litton Kumer Das. Two spots were vacated after the retirements of Mahmudullah stepped away from all formats of international cricke,t and Mushfiqur Rahim retired from ODIs.

Litton Das set to return to Bangladesh squad

Chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain mentioned that Litton has been brought back after his recent appointment as T20I captain. However, his recent performance in the 50-over format has not been up to the mark as he managed to score just 35 runs in 8 matches, including the New Zealand tour in 2023 and the West Indies tour in 2024.

Litton Das was in a bad patch but time is the best healer. He is the T20 captain, so we can consider him till the next T20 World Cup. If someone has to return to form, it is best to spend a long time in the middle. We feel that Litton can take his form from ODIs to T20ls," ESPNCricinfo reported, quoting Ashraf.

4 other players included in ODI squad

Apart from Litton Das, other players who have been included in the ODI squad against Sri Lanka include Mohammad Naim, Shamim Hossain, Tanvir Islam, and Hasan Mahmud.

"Naim has shown that he can bat with the same intensity as our (recent) white-ball openers. He has done well in the Dhaka Premier League. We also have someone like Soumya Sarkar, who has ten years of international experience. (He has been dropped because) We want to help him recover fully, so that he can come back properly,'' Ashraf added.

Bangladesh squad for ODI series vs Sri Lanka

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C)

Tanzid Hasan

Parvez Hossain Emon

Mohammad Naim

Najmal Hossain Shanto

Towhid Hridoy

Litton Das

Jaker Ali

Shamim Hossain

Rishad Hossain

Tanvir Islam

Mustafizur Rahman

Tanzim Hasan

Taskin Ahmed

Nahid Rana

Hasan Mahmud