Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has reflected on the pivotal decision that transformed Rohit Sharma into one of India’s most formidable Test openers, a move that reshaped the batter’s red-ball career and added a significant chapter to his legacy. Rohit, long celebrated as a modern-day white-ball maestro, had an uneven journey in the Test arena since his debut in 2013.

Initially positioned in the middle order he struggled for consistency often failing to convert promising starts into impactful innings. But everything changed in 2019 when Shastri, then head coach, made the bold move to promote him to the opening slot.

“Batting at four or five, this guy used to get bored,” Shastri revealed on the latest episode of ICC Review. “Then I started dwelling on the fact—why is he so successful in one-day cricket? He likes to be out there early.”

Shastri reflected on the moment the idea first occurred to him during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, where Rohit Sharma showcased his exceptional talent by scoring five centuries and leading the tournament with a remarkable total of 648 runs. Captivated by Rohit's impressive form, composure, and aggressive playing style, Shastri recognized that transitioning to an opening position in Test cricket could provide Rohit with the opportunity to replicate his limited-overs success on a larger stage.

“He’s got the shots against the quicks. The field is up, so Test cricket might be a honeymoon for him if he starts embracing it,” Shastri explained.

Rohit Sharma made a remarkable debut as a Test opener in October 2019 against South Africa, where he delivered an outstanding performance by scoring twin centuries in the match. This impressive start marked the beginning of a flourishing red-ball career, with nine of his twelve Test centuries achieved while opening the batting. Ravi Shastri commended Rohit’s adaptability and commitment to improvement, particularly emphasizing his exceptional technique during India’s 2021 tour of England.

“He worked a lot on his technique. His best batting was in England, where you really have to play with soft hands and leave well,” he said. “Suddenly from nowhere, he was setting up games for you.”

Rohit Sharma hung up his boots from Test cricket last week, wrapping up an impressive career in the longest format. He finished with a total of 4,301 runs, boasting an average of 40.57, which includes 12 centuries and 18 fifties across 67 matches.

