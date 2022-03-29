This former RCB's cricketer voice note made Virat Kohli emotional, tweets RCB - Check who!

Earlier today, the RCB has tweeted a video where Virat Kohli can be seen talking about his former teammate Ab de Villiers and his bonding with Mr 360. AB De Villiers announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in 2018 and since then he was only playing the IPL. But ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auctions, AB de Villiers decided to bring the curtains down to his IPL career too.

AB de Villiers was the only foreign player to be a part of all the seasons of the IPL till now. He played for 11 years for the RCB. AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli were considered as best batting pair in the world outside international cricket. In the video tweeted by the RCB's official Twitter handle, Virat Kohli talks about his first reaction when he heard about AB de Villiers retirement news from the IPL.

Virat Kohli also recollected the instances from the previous season where he got the impression that AB de Villiers will not be playing the IPL anymore.

"I kind of had the impression during the last IPL. He kept telling me, our rooms were next to each other. I want to see you for coffee one of these days. I kept getting nervous, I was like I am not sitting with you, I think there’s something coming," he added.

Virat Kohli came up with a post for AB de Villiers when he decided to retire from the IPL. he wrote, " You've given everything to RCB and I know that in my heart. What you mean to this franchise and to me cannot be put into words. The Chinnaswamy Stadium will miss cheering for you and I'm going to miss playing alongside you, my brother. I love you and I'll always be your number 1 fan. G.O.A.T".

Virat Kohli stepped down as the captain of the RCB last year and he will be seen playing for the franchise under the leadership of Faf du Plessis. RCB played their 1st game of the IPL against Punjab Kings but despite scoring more than 200 runs in the match, the RCB was not able to defend it and lost the game by 5 wickets.

RCB will now play their next IPL game against KKR on 30th March 2022.