This ex-skipper bought most expensive house owned by cricketer worth Rs 172 crore; not Dhoni, Kohli, Tendulkar

A former national cricket team captain bought the most expensive house owned by a cricketer, and it is not Dhoni, Kohli or Tendulkar, or any other Indian player.

Indian cricketers are some of the highest-paid athletes in the entire world and have salaries higher than all the national cricket teams in the world. However, the most expensive house owned by a cricketer is not owned by an Indian player, but by former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting.

Australian cricket team’s ex-captain Ricky Ponting owns the most expensive house of all the cricketers across the world, having just purchased a massive mansion in the posh Melbourne suburbs of Toorak. The price of Ponting’s new house will leave you shocked!

Earlier this year, Ricky Ponting and his wife Rianna Ponting bought a massive mansion in Melbourne worth over USD 20 million. The listing price of the house was USD 19 million, and Ponting bought the mansion for USD 20.75 million (Rs 172 crore).

This puts the former Australian skipper at the top of the list of cricketers with the most expensive homes. The six-bedroom mansion is spread across 1400 square meters of space and has a massive, well-manicured lawn, along with an outdoor grass tennis court.

The kitchen is topped with luxurious Italian marble and the house has sturdy wrought iron staircases, giving it the feel of an old colonial house built with a modern touch. However, this is not the only luxurious property Ricky Ponting has owned.

Ricky Ponting also used to own a huge mansion in front of the beach in Brighton, England. The massive property was later sold by the Australian cricketer for a whopping USD 16 million, which comes out to be Rs 133 crore.

Meanwhile, the most expensive house owned by an Indian cricketer belongs to Virat Kohli, who purchased a lavish apartment in Gurugram worth Rs 80 crore. Rohit Sharma’s Rs 75 crore house is a close second. Sachin Tendulkar also bought a bungalow in Mumbai worth Rs 80 crore in 2015.

