Shubman Gill will lead India in their upcoming five-match Test series against England, starting June 20 at Headingley in Leeds.

With the Indian squad announced for the upcoming England tour, excitement among fans is really starting to build. Shubman Gill has been appointed as the new captain of the Indian team, while Rishabh Pant, who has had a tough time in this IPL season, will serve as the vice-captain. The team is looking quite young and inexperienced without the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, which has led to some doubts and speculation about the batting lineup. On top of that, Joe Root, a standout in Test cricket, will be facing off against the Indian team in a series that kicks off on June 20.

Joe Root has truly excelled in the longest format of the game, becoming one of the most celebrated batters of his time. He has racked up an impressive 36 Test centuries, surpassing the total centuries of the entire Indian squad. Captain Shubman Gill has hit 5 Test centuries, Yashasvi Jaiswal has 4, KL Rahul has 8, Rishabh Pant has 6, and the triple-centurion Karun Nair has managed to reach three digits just once. Nitish Kumar Reddy scored his only Test century against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, while India’s star all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, has contributed 4 centuries. Altogether, the squad has a total of 29 centuries, which still falls 7 short of Joe Root's tally.

Recently, during a match against the West Indies, Joe Root broke records set by Indian legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, becoming the fastest player to reach 13,000 runs in Test cricket. He was eventually dismissed for 34 runs off 44 balls by Blessing Muzarabani, needing just 28 runs to hit that milestone.

Joe Root has scored a total of 13,006 runs in Test matches, with 2,846 of those runs coming against India. This is significant because he needs just 154 more runs to become the first English player to reach 3,000 Test runs against India. The next highest total against India is by Alastair Cook, with 2,431 runs. If Root reaches 3,000 runs, it would mean that over a fourth of his career runs would be against a major opponent.

Joe Root's impressive record includes 10 centuries against India out of his 36 Test centuries. His batting average against India is 58, which is the second-highest against any opponent, with his best being 62 against Sri Lanka. His upcoming matches against bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah will be intriguing, as Root, with his experience and record, could pose a significant challenge for the Indian team.

India Test Squad For England Tour: Shubman Gill (capt), Rishabh Pant (vc, wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Arshdeep Singh

Also read| Rohit Sharma in IPL playoffs: How MI's legend has performed in high-pressure knockout matches over the years