This English batter becomes 3rd player to score century in World Cup match in India, not Root, Buttler

This English batter continued his incredible run this year, joining the elite company of English stars.

England's Dawid Malan delivered a sensational performance, marking his maiden World Cup century in a remarkable batting display against Bangladesh. This achievement also makes him the 8th England opener to reach the three-figure mark in the prestigious 50-over tournament.

Malan's century came off just 91 balls and included 12 boundaries and 2 sixes, lighting up the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. This century also marked the first hundred for England in this year's World Cup in India.

Notably, only two other England batsmen have scored World Cup centuries in India: Graham Gooch with 115 against India in Mumbai in 1987 and Andrew Strauss with 158 against India in Bengaluru in 2011.

Malan reached his century in the 32nd over, with England surging past 200 for the loss of just one wicket. His partnership with Jonny Bairstow, who made 52 runs, added 115 runs to the total before Bairstow was bowled out by Shakib Al Hasan. Malan then continued his impressive performance with a solid partnership alongside No. 3 Joe Root, who has been in excellent form in this World Cup.

After reaching his century, Malan accelerated his scoring rate, taking on off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz and smashing him for 4, 6, 6, and 4 in the 33rd over. Malan eventually departed for a magnificent 140 off 107 balls in the 38th over, having showcased exceptional batting prowess.

Dawid Malan's remarkable performance justifies the selectors' decision to include him in the World Cup squad as a replacement for the injured Jason Roy. In the World Cup opener against New Zealand in Ahmedabad, Malan scored 14 runs, but he found his rhythm in Dharamsala on a favorable batting pitch.

In addition to his World Cup heroics, Malan had previously demonstrated his batting prowess with a score of 96 in the third ODI against South Africa last month, following his return from paternity leave. He further solidified his position with a match-winning 127 off 114 balls in the fourth and final ODI of the series, during which Jason Roy was sidelined due to back spasms.