THIS England bowler earns more money than India skipper Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is one of the highest-paid athletes of India and is one of the world’s highest-paid cricketers. Though Kohli is one of the richest cricketer in the world, he is not the highest-paid international captain.

You will be surprised to know that the salary of England Test skipper Joe Root is more than Virat Kohli. It is to be noted that Kohli has a Grade A+ contract with the BCCI which means his annual slaary Rs 7 crore. On the other hand, Joe Root is paid GBP 7,00,000 annually (Rs. 7.22 crore approx) by the ECB. What is more surprising is that England's fast bowler Jofra Archer earns more than Virat Kohli.

Australian Test skipper Tim Paine takes home Rs5 crores in annual salary from Cricket Australia, while Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is paid only Rs. 62 lakh per year by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Virat Kohli, however, earns a whopping Rs 17 crore for leading Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Virat Kohli earns a significant amount of his income from major brands like Puma, Audi, MRF, Colgate-Palmolive, Tissot etc. Virat Kohli has now become India's top-ranking celebrity brand. Kohli was the only cricketer in the world to feature on the Forbes list of the world’s highest-paid athletes in 2020.